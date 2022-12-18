Leftists Outraged After Elon Musk BANS Taylor Lorenz From Twitter

Leftists exploded with rage on Saturday night after Washington Post doxer Taylor Lorenz was banned from Twitter along with a host of antifa accounts.
Informationliberation.com reports: Lorenz deleted all of her old tweets before she was suddenly banned on Sunday night. She said she was given no reason for her account getting banned but that’s the norm when you delete all your tweets as Twitter, for whatever technological reason, can no longer cite the specific tweet they banned you over.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Musk banned a host of other journos earlier in the week for sharing links to a “doxing” account that tracks where his jet is flying but reversed course after the masses voted to let them back on.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Despite letting various MSM propagandists back on the site, multiple prominent antifa doxing accounts were banned and their bans have yet to be reversed.
Musk is interacting with Andy Ngo regularly and Ngo is feeding him intel on antifa accounts that violate Twitter’s new rules.
Antifa and their MSM accomplices were given free reign to dox and terrorize private citizens for a decade under Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal’s watch.
Now, dozens of their victims are getting their accounts back and returning to the site and Musk is relegating antifa to Telegram and Mastodon.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Predictive Programming: X-Files Episode Exposes COVID Lockdown Tactics - December 18, 2022
- Pentagon: ‘Alien Life Might Exist on Earth’ - December 18, 2022
- Leftists Outraged After Elon Musk BANS Taylor Lorenz From Twitter - December 18, 2022