Leftists Outraged After Elon Musk BANS Taylor Lorenz From Twitter

Leftists exploded with rage on Saturday night after Washington Post doxer Taylor Lorenz was banned from Twitter along with a host of antifa accounts.

BREAKING: Taylor Lorenz- the person who doxxed me was just suspended from Twitter pic.twitter.com/guCz7io6Ng — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2022

Informationliberation.com reports: Lorenz deleted all of her old tweets before she was suddenly banned on Sunday night. She said she was given no reason for her account getting banned but that’s the norm when you delete all your tweets as Twitter, for whatever technological reason, can no longer cite the specific tweet they banned you over.

Taylor Lorenz responds to getting the ban hammer: pic.twitter.com/7pvWIh2Oke — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) December 18, 2022

Musk banned a host of other journos earlier in the week for sharing links to a “doxing” account that tracks where his jet is flying but reversed course after the masses voted to let them back on.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.



Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

BREAKING: @ElonMusk just hopped on Spaces with a group of journalists and informed them the same doxxing rules apply to them and they aren’t special pic.twitter.com/SaYFWxZVpJ — Pillows 🎅🏻 Slippers 🎄 (@JackPosobiec) December 16, 2022

With the temporary suspension of several liberal journalists on Twitter due to the doxing of @elonmusk, some left-wing accounts are claiming it was one of the darkest days in history, akin to Kristallnacht. https://t.co/7CgEaDsrLZ pic.twitter.com/E5u7zp2O4X — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 16, 2022

The people have spoken.



Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now. https://t.co/MFdXbEQFCe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

Despite letting various MSM propagandists back on the site, multiple prominent antifa doxing accounts were banned and their bans have yet to be reversed.

Breaking: @COSAntiFascists, the Colorado Springs cell of #Antifa, has been suspended on Twitter. The account has operated for years instructing comrades to assault people & directing members to get the home addresses, phone numbers of targets. It had 15k followers. pic.twitter.com/mjVT778W5d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 17, 2022

And the gaslighting begins. Left-wing writers would have you believe It's Going Down is a "respected news publication." IGD told their members to destroy evidence when committing crimes & instructed them on violence, assault & arson. https://t.co/tIJmh0pfyr pic.twitter.com/fwENFt6hza — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 16, 2022

Seattle antifa group 'WANaziWatch' suspended for posting people's addresses.



WANaziWatch collaborated with David Alan Capito in a campaign earlier this year where a number people's home addresses were shared with intent to harass and intimidate. pic.twitter.com/Z9XYRZLFP3 — DOUG IS MY GOV (@MagaMastriano) November 30, 2022

Musk is interacting with Andy Ngo regularly and Ngo is feeding him intel on antifa accounts that violate Twitter’s new rules.

This is messed up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

.@elmforkJBGC (who is evading a ban from @EFJBGC) is a Texas-based group of the John Brown Gun Club. The Antifa militia has cells across the US. In 2019, a member of the Washington state chapter carried out a domestic terrorist attack & died in the process.https://t.co/Sw4vjMgTwi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2022

Antifa and their MSM accomplices were given free reign to dox and terrorize private citizens for a decade under Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal’s watch.

Now, dozens of their victims are getting their accounts back and returning to the site and Musk is relegating antifa to Telegram and Mastodon.