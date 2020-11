Leftists & Never Trumpers Start Creating Lists of Trump Supporters

Left-wing Democrats and Never Trump Republicans requested assistance on Friday in compiling lists of Trump supporters that could be held “accountable” for supporting President Trump after the election.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been urging her supporters to create an archive of online postings by “Trump sycophants” who may later regret their affiliation with the president.

AOC tweeted: “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Breitbart reports: Michael Simon, who describes himself as a former staff member in Barack Obama’s administration, replied in the affirmative, linking to what he called the “Trump Accountability Project”:

Yes, we are. The Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone. https://t.co/PHx8v8GxOp — Michael Simon (@mbsimon) November 6, 2020

The database at the site includes a list of federal judges appointed by the president.

Others also tweeted to announce the project:

We’re launching the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. Join us and help spread the word.https://t.co/wtVxGIlYOK — Emily Abrams (@emabrams) November 6, 2020

Jennifer Rubin, a Washington Post columnist and Never Trumper, tweeted that anyone challenging the 2020 election results should not only be disqualified from holding public office, but ostracized from society.

“Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society,” she tweeted. “We have a list.”

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into "polite" society. We have a list. — Jennifer 'Count Every Vote' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

Prior to the election, some left-wing commentators called for a South Africa-style “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” for Trump supporters.

The original Truth and Reconciliation Commission death with gross abuses of human rights, primarily by the apartheid regime, which imposed racial segregation and tortured and murdered political dissidents in custody.

Update: Others appear to be assisting the effort:

Calling my more technical friends to aid this important project

⬇️ https://t.co/aYgH7lamYf — Jenna Lowenstein (@just_jenna) November 6, 2020

You better believe it. We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. https://t.co/clRu6WSfvL https://t.co/J78dgyHJpG — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

Of the above, Sevugan and Abrams are both former staffers for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign. Buttigieg is a member of Joe Biden’s presidential transition team, in the event Biden is ultimately certified as the winner of Tuesday’s election.