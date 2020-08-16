Leftists Mock President Trump Over Death of Brother, Robert Trump

Anti-Trump leftists immediately mocked President Trump upon hearing the news that his younger brother, Robert Trump, passed away on Saturday.
“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” POTUS said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again.”
“Almost immediately after, tweets calling for the president’s death were posted using the hashtag #wrongtrump, which quickly became the number four trending topic on the website,” the U.S. Sun reported.
“Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump,” sick Twitter user @TalbertSwan wrote.
Breitbart.com reports: The president visited his brother Robert at the hospital on Friday afternoon in New York City before returning to his club at Bedminster, New Jersey, but Swan claimed Trump just wanted to spend his time “golfing and tweeting.”
“David Leavitt, a controversial Twitter personality who bills himself as a ‘journalist’ in his bio, asked: ‘what did [Trump] promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ???;’” the Sun reported.
Conservatives were quick to call out the hateful online remarks and noted that tech platforms did nothing to stop it.
