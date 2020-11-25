Leftists Hope to See Trump ‘Dragged Out of White House in Handcuffs’

The Globe tweeted Tuesday, “Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20.”
That sparked an invitation for the deranged Trump-hating crowd to declare that they would ‘LOVE’ to see it happen:
Summit.news reports: No matter how crazy leftists get, Keith Olbermann always has the ability to go to eleven:
For others, simply being removed isn’t enough, they feel Trump should be publicly executed:
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, Barack Obama joked that the Navy SEALs could be used to drag Trump out of the White House:
Although Obama was obviously joking, the Biden campaign was deadly serious when it leveled a similar threat against Trump just two days after the election. “The United States government is capable of escorting trespassers from the White House,” said a statement from the Biden campaign.
