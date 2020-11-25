Leftists Hope to See Trump ‘Dragged Out of White House in Handcuffs’

Leftists admit they are hoping to see President Trump dragged out of the White House in handcuffs
After the Boston Globe declared it would not be good for Americans to witness President Trump forcefully removed from the White House, scores of triggered leftists responded by insisting that they would love to see that exact scenario play out.

The Globe tweeted Tuesday, “Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20.”

That sparked an invitation for the deranged Trump-hating crowd to declare that they would ‘LOVE’ to see it happen:

Summit.news reports: No matter how crazy leftists get, Keith Olbermann always has the ability to go to eleven:

For others, simply being removed isn’t enough, they feel Trump should be publicly executed:

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, Barack Obama joked that the Navy SEALs could be used to drag Trump out of the White House:

Although Obama was obviously joking, the Biden campaign was deadly serious when it leveled a similar threat against Trump just two days after the election. “The United States government is capable of escorting trespassers from the White House,” said a statement from the Biden campaign.

