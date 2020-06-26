Leftists Demand the Star Spangled Banner Be Replaced as National Anthem – Patriots Outraged

There is growing outrage among patriotic Americans over demands by leftwing activists and journalists to replace The Star Spangled Banner as the national anthem — and potentially replace it with John Lennon’s Imagine.

Leftwing activist and journalist Kevin Powell and historian Daniel E. Walker made the disturbing remarks in an article written by Yahoo Music Editor Lyndsey Parker titled ‘Why it might be time to finally replace The Star-Spangled Banner with a new national anthem’.

According to the leftists, because the song was written by Francis Scott Key, a white slave owner who made remarks they consider racist, it is no longer appropriate that the iconic and patriotic lyrics he wrote should still be the national anthem given the Black Lives Matter movement in America in our era.

Powell even went as far as suggesting John Lennon’s Imagine as a replacement, calling it the ‘most beautiful, unifying, all-people, all-backgrounds-together kind of song you could have‘.

DailyMail report: The interview has now drawn the ire of many Twitter users who say it is an example of the Black Lives Matter movement being used to ‘erase American history.’

Walker, who is also an author, said in the interview: ‘The 53-year-old in me says, we can’t change things that have existed forever.

‘But then there are these young people who say that America needs to live up to its real creed.

‘And so, I do side with the people who say that we should rethink this as the national anthem, because this is about the deep-seated legacy of slavery and white supremacy in America, where we do things over and over and over again that are a slap in the face of people of color and women.

‘We do it first because we knew what we were doing and we wanted to be sexist and racist. And now we do it under the guise of “legacy.”‘

The lyrics come from the 1814 poem Defence of Fort M’Henry which Key, the son of a prominent white family, wrote after watching British troops descent on Fort McHenry between September 13 and 14, 1814.

American troops defended Baltimore Harbor through the night and in the morning, Key was inspired by the sight of the American flag flying over the battlefield.

It became the national anthem in 1931.

Among the lyrics is: ‘No refuge could save the hireling and slave,

‘From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave.’

Historians have long disagreed over what Key meant.

Some say he inferred that slaves who had joined the British Colonial Marines deserved to die in the battle.

Others argue that he was referring to the British forces in their entirety.

Key made other, more racist remarks elsewhere.

Powell said in the Yahoo interview: ‘The Star-Spangled Banner was written by Francis Scott Key, who was literally born into a wealthy, slave-holding family in Maryland.

‘He was a very well-to-do lawyer in Washington, D.C., and eventually became very close to President Andrew Jackson, who was the Donald Trump of his time, which means that there was a lot of hate and violence and division.

He and Walker are not the first to point attention towards Key and his role in history amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

High school graduation singer Liana Morales refused to sing the song at her virtual graduation ceremony, choosing instead to sing Lift Every Voice and Sing instead.

A statue of Key in San Francisco has been toppled by protesters.

But critics leaped on calls to replace the national anthem, calling it a ‘stupid‘ idea and claiming it amounted to ‘woke folk‘ trying to ‘erase American History‘.