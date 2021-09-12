Leftists Cheer After Biological Male Beats a Woman in MMA Competition

Leftists are celebrating the fact that a biological male beat a woman in the MMA fight on Friday at the Combate Global prelims in Miami, Florida.

Alana McLaughlin, 38, used a rear-naked chokehold on Celine Provost, 32, bringing the fight against the biological female fighter to an end after just 3 minutes.

Indepdendentsentinel.com reports: McLaughlin, a biological male who was a member of the US Army Special Forces until 2010, wore a t-shirt that read “end trans genocide” as she was named the victor after choking Provost on the mat, according to the New York Post.

So, a biological male trained as a Special Forces guy beat a woman. Okay then.

Alana’s hormones were okay but she, formerly he, still biologically he, has the bone and muscle structure of a man.