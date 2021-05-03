Leftists Cancel Trans Star Caitlyn Jenner for Opposing Biological Males in Women’s Sport

Leftists are now attempting to cancel Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner over her remarks about transgender athletes competing in female sports.
Many Democrats and left-wing journalists are furious at Jenner for “betraying” the transgender movement, calling Jenner “anti-trans” and “self-loathing,” after Jenner said that biological males should not be allowed to compete in female sports.
“It just isn’t fair,” Jenner declared on Saturday.
Breitbart.com reports: Male-to-female transgender model Plastic Martyr announced online to 62.9 thousand followers that Jenner is a “self loathing, vapid fame-whore that abuses her privilege & platform” because Jenner “opposes trans girls competing on female sports teams.”
“Caitlyn Jenner cannot be anti-trans, because (as any scholar will tell you) never in human history has a member of a minoritized or persecuted group turned against their own community in service to their own personal gain,” pediatrician Daniel Summers commented on the issue:
Charlotte Clymer, self-described as “Writer. Lesbian. Veteran. Texan. Hoya. She/Her,” tweeted, “Caitlyn Jenner is anti-trans. She doesn’t understand the science, and she is pandering to the ignorance of anti-trans people.”
“I have absolutely no problem saying Caitlyn Jenner supports and directly benefits from transphobia,” she added:
Shadi Petosky, a transgender television showrunner, posted online that Republicans hate the GOP candidate.
“They hate you. Please wake up,” she said of Jenner.
Self-designated “Activist” and “Campaigner,” Annie Wallace, said Jenner in is “league” with a “cult.”
An organization called Equality California, the presumed “nation’s largest statewide #LGBTQ+ civil rights organization,” stated Jenner is sacrificing the health & well-being of #trans kids to win votes.”
Jenner released a statement Saturday, “I think everybody deserves an opportunity to play in sports, no matter who you are, or what your identity.”
“More than five states have banned transgender biological males from computing in girls’ sports. And thirty states have ‘Anti-transgender legislation’ pending,” Breitbart News reported.
Jenner is running to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election.