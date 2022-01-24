Leftists ‘Cancel’ Michael Phelps for Speaking Out against Biological Men Competing in Female Sports

Leftists are now trying to cancel Olympic athlete Michael Phelps after he spoke out against biological males competing in female-only sports.

Phelps joined journalist Christiane Amanpour on her podcast last week, where he was asked about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas breaking records after switching to the women’s team.

Reacting to ongoing debate over trans college athlete Lia Thomas competing on the women’s swimming team, “it’s very complicated,” says @MichaelPhelps. “We all should feel comfortable with who we are in our own skin. But I think sports should be played on an even playing field.” pic.twitter.com/brsq7t2vJW — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) January 13, 2022

“There are some people who are questioning her right to swim on a women’s team,” Christiane point out to Phelps. “She’s transgender. She’s also been taking testosterone suppressants, but nonetheless does much better than her female contestants. What do you make of this?”

“I can talk from the standpoint of doping,” Phelps responded. “I don’t think I’ve competed in a clean field in my entire career.”

“So, I think this leads back to the organizing committees again. It has to be a level playing field. That’s something that we all need. That’s what sports are.”

“For me, I don’t know where this is going to go,” Phelps continued. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. We all should feel comfortable with who we are, but I think sports should be played on an even playing field. It’s hard. It’s very complicated.”

“This is my sport,” he added. “This has been my sport my whole entire career. I would love for everybody to be able to compete on an even playing field.”

Phelps’ comments triggered deranged leftists who began complaining that he had an unfair advantage due to being born with features such as exponentially larger wingspan, large lung capacity, and flipper-like legs.

Yes, really.

See some of the bizarre triggered responses via Buzzfeed below:

Michael Phelps' body produces half the normal amount of lactic acid during exercise, which means that just for free, by accident of his birth, he feels significantly less fatigue than even somebody else with his other genetic advantages would. He can shut the fuck up. https://t.co/pB8yZhBJuF — Pope Guilty (@popeguilty) January 19, 2022

Michael Phelps talking about a "even playing field" in competitive swimming because a trans woman is competing in college sports as if he isn't a celebrated Olympian because he has a slew of genetic abnormalities that give him a distinct edge over his competitors. — 🚬🐐 Chris (@tritefig) January 18, 2022

Phelps has yet to respond to the backlash, but we will be sure to update you if he does.