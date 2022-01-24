Leftists ‘Cancel’ Michael Phelps for Speaking Out against Biological Men Competing in Female Sports

Leftists are now trying to cancel Olympic athlete Michael Phelps after he spoke out against biological males competing in female-only sports.
Phelps joined journalist Christiane Amanpour on her podcast last week, where he was asked about transgender swimmer Lia Thomas breaking records after switching to the women’s team.
“There are some people who are questioning her right to swim on a women’s team,” Christiane point out to Phelps. “She’s transgender. She’s also been taking testosterone suppressants, but nonetheless does much better than her female contestants. What do you make of this?”
“I can talk from the standpoint of doping,” Phelps responded. “I don’t think I’ve competed in a clean field in my entire career.”
“So, I think this leads back to the organizing committees again. It has to be a level playing field. That’s something that we all need. That’s what sports are.”
“For me, I don’t know where this is going to go,” Phelps continued. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. We all should feel comfortable with who we are, but I think sports should be played on an even playing field. It’s hard. It’s very complicated.”
“This is my sport,” he added. “This has been my sport my whole entire career. I would love for everybody to be able to compete on an even playing field.”
Phelps’ comments triggered deranged leftists who began complaining that he had an unfair advantage due to being born with features such as exponentially larger wingspan, large lung capacity, and flipper-like legs.
Yes, really.
See some of the bizarre triggered responses via Buzzfeed below:
Phelps has yet to respond to the backlash, but we will be sure to update you if he does.
