Leftists Call for New “Secret Police” Unit to Spy on Trump Supporters

Leftists are now openly calling for a new “secret police” unit to be created at the federal level to spy on Trump supporters who commit ‘wrongthink’.

In an article published by the Daily Beast, journalist Jeff Stein warns that federal agencies such as the FBI are not equipped to combat “white terror” because they missed signs of the pre-planning of the Capitol riot.

The solution, according to Stein, is to create a new “secret police” (he literally uses those words) to “infiltrate and neutralize armed domestic extremists,” which according to the mainstream media likely includes 75 million Trump supporters.

Summit.news reports: Stein even compares the Capitol breach to 9/11, an attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, and argues that a similar response to that should be directly inwardly against American citizens directed by a new “domestic spy agency.”

“One response to the 9/11 tragedy may well get renewed attention after the Capitol assault—especially if armed white nationalists are successful in carrying out more attacks in the coming days and weeks: The call for a secret police,” he writes.

Other countries have domestic spy agencies to fight extremists at home. Does America need one, too? https://t.co/kwhCqRWyI3 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 18, 2021

The existence of a “secret police” force that subverts constitutional norms to repress the population is of course a hallmark of all dictatorial regimes, but that doesn’t appear to bother self-proclaimed “progressives.”

“Hundreds of Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots, some of which entailed firing mortars at, firebombing, or burning down police stations, did not qualify as domestic terrorism. But the Capitol Riot was terrorism, due to the usual double standard,” points out Dave Blount.

He also hits the nail on the head about the real reason why the creation of a new secret police unit would be necessary.

“Neither the FBI nor the NSA has the culture of brutal hostility toward their own country’s population needed to efficiently repress dissidents in the unfolding police state.”

As we highlighted yesterday, in addition to a new secret police, some are calling for the creation of a Stasi-like citizen spy network that would recruit Biden supporters to spy on Trump supporters and grass them up to the authorities.

Presumably, this is all part of the national “healing” and “unity” that Joe Biden has called for.