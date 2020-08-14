Extremists: 5-Yr-Old Boy’s Execution “Revenge” For “White Privilege”

A number of online extremists appeared to celebrate the brutal murder of a 5-year-old boy in North Carolina by a convicted felon on Sunday, by claiming the boy’s death was payback for his “white privilege.”

No, this is NOT satire.

Cannon Hinnant was executed at point-blank range with a gunshot to the head for the ‘crime’ of riding his bike on 25-year-old felon Darius Nathaniel Sessoms’ property.

His execution was witnessed by a neighbor and Hinnant’s two young sisters. Many major news networks have ignored the story, but it did attract attention of some radical Black Lives Matter supporters who openly cheered Hinnant’s death.

“[I don’t] give a shit he is white it’s time for revenge we tired shit over with now we shooting yall [sic] go cry to you moma [sic],” said Terrell Kent, a Taco Bell worker from North Carolina.

Summit.news reports: Facebook users then tried to contact Kent’s employer but were apparently unable to do so, with one commenting, “Likely another loser without a job.”

Meanwhile, another individual from San Francisco named Dante Salvador responded to a Wayne Dupree post about the shooting by commenting, “Blew his white privileged brains clean out of his head! #BlackLivesMatter.”

As we previously highlighted, some leftists also celebrated the killing of Jessica Doty Whitaker, the young mother who was shot dead for saying “all lives matter,” with Black Lives Matter proponents flooding her Facebook page to gloat over her murder.

“Racist Rachel is pushing daisies and the streets are a little safer,” said one user called Eric Albany.