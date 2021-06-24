A leftist scholar who sought to prove the U.S. justice system was “racist against blacks” was stabbed to death by a black man in Chicago over the weekend.

Anat Kimchi, a 31-year-old doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland, authored a paper published in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology in 2019 attempting to prove America’s criminal justice system was racist against “young black offenders” and “black drug offenders.”

While visiting Chicago over the weekend, Kimchi was ambushed and stabbed in the back and neck while walking past a homeless encampment at 401 South Wacker at 3:35 p.m.

Police said witnesses told them the assailant was a homeless “slim black male with long dreadlocks who wore a red bandana and a blue tank top.”

Informationliberation.com reports: Every last media outlet appears to have hid the suspect’s description in accordance with their new rules against “amplifying narratives that connect Black and brown communities to crime” but CWB Chicago reported it straight.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that police know the man who fatally stabbed her and are “scouring the various homeless encampments downtown” to find him.

While speaking with CBS 2 Chicago, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown expressed bafflement that Kimchi would walk on such an “obscure route” which only leads to a freeway and an underpass with a homeless encampment.

Given her field, one can imagine she may have purposefully gone to the encampment to see first hand the horrible oppression that “white supremacist America” was subjecting these disadvantaged, underprivileged victims of white supremacy to due to no fault of their own.

Unfortunately, Kimchi learned the hard way that such liberal notions are entirely based on manufactured media lies.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict that if/when the assailant is caught we’re going to learn he had a lengthy criminal record and rather than us finding an “overcharged victim of white supremacy” we’re going to find a criminally insane homeless man who was shown incredible leniency by what we’re told is our “systemically racist criminal justice system.”