Leftist School Teacher Charged after Locking 13-Year-Old Child in Trunk to ‘Quarantine’

A far-left school teacher from Texas has been charged with child endangerment after she locked a 13-year-old kid in the trunk of her car after the child tested positive for COVID-19.
According to NBC 2, Sarah Beam was charged with endangering a child by the Cypress-Fairbanks Police Department. A warrant has been issued for her immediate arrest.
Thepostmillennial.com reports: Beam reportedly pulled into a drive-thru COVID testing site in Harris County, Texas, when an officer heard a noise coming from her trunk.
When Beam opened the trunk, her 13-year-old child was found inside.
The mom explained that the had child tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to be quarantined, officials said.
Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District confirmed that Beam had worked for the school district since 2011. Beam had most recently worked as a Cypress Falls High School teacher. She is now on administrative leave.
“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed,” the district said in a statement, according to NBC 2.
