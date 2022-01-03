Leftist ‘Karen’ Arrested for Illegally Injecting Teen with COVID Jab against His Will

A far-left Long Island woman was arrested Saturday for illegally injecting a teenage boy with a Covid jab at her home without the teen’s parental consent.

Laura Russo, 54, who is not a doctor, was arrested for the New Year’s Eve incident at her Sea Cliff home, according to Nassau County police.

Police were notified after the teen left Russo’s home and told his mother about the unwanted jab.

Russo was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and released on a desk appearance ticket.

She is due to appear in court on Jan. 21.