Leaving Neverland: Who’s Really Behind the Michael Jackson ‘Expose’?

A Hollywood entertainment lawyer claims that the bombshell Michael Jackson documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’ was funded by Oprah and Harvey Weinstein.

According to a lawyer who goes by the name ‘Enty’, the resurfacing of previously debunked claims that Michael Jackson molested children is all part of a ploy by a group of Hollywood elites to take distract attention away from the real perpetrators of child abuse.

Tiffanyfitzhenry.com reports: Today’s big news? Gayle King’s interview with R. Kelly, complete with a perfect 2 minute emotional outburst. Kelly’s raw, impassioned screaming fit is currently tearing across the internet at warp speed.

I submit, that if there is a ‘thing they want us watching’ right now, this is it!

Define diversion.

Define distraction.

Define optical illusion.

Define projection.

Sure, the R. Kelly story is important. It reveals enormous things, like the fact that pedophilia, human trafficking, and child sex abuse are very real, rampant and openly accepted in Hollywood and among the elite in general. The story of Robert Kelly reveals to those smart enough to see it, how the prison pyramid really works, in all its vile wickedness.

Buuuuuut, there is more going on than what’s being “shown” to us guys. MUCH MORE!

First of all, realize, that you are being manipulated, even when it comes to ‘news’ about R. Kelly. See, exhibit A:

Alternate Headline: 'R. Kelly Admits He Purchased Underage Girls For Sex Trafficking.' https://t.co/EfHIzQNNNq — Tiffany FitzHenry (@Tiff_FitzHenry) March 6, 2019

It’s been pretty obvious to me that R. Kelly being thrust into the spotlight, much like Weinstein was, that this show is well-orchestrated, highly controlled and coordinated. Creepy porn lawyer and obvious deep state pawn Michael Avenatti even chimed in today for good measure.

Avenatti is straight out of central casting and this is all right on cue. To say nothing of the fact that the documentary about him, Surviving R. Kelly, was given wall to wall media coverage, and touted and elevated in unison across social media by a chorus of blue checkmarks. It appeared on Lifetime for crying out loud!

(Daily Reminder: 5 people control the entire media including every news outlet, newspaper, movie studio and TV channel).

When it comes to R. Kelly, it’s clear the powers that be are facilitating a public sacrifice, the likes of which we have seen before.

CUT TO: JANUARY 10, 2019, BBC with renewed vigor, stirs the pot, updates the Harvey Weinstein saga and the plethora of women who have now accused him include big name Hollywood actresses.

It seemed that even with Harvey Weinstein money and influence in court he couldn’t get his charges dismissed –

Weinstein could NOT catch break in the media either.

But then, something quite remarkable occurred – as if someone had pulled a switch.

The very same day as the Harvey Weinstein BBC article a Fox article appeared –

— JANUARY 10, 2019 Fox News reports the Sundance Film Festival announced two last-minute entries for 2019 lineup – one was Leaving Neverland.

Coincidentally, “Untouchable: The Harvey Weinstein Story” was also to be aired on Jan 25th at Sundance. In fact it had several showing but the media was already in full blitzkrieg Michael Jackson mode.

Alright, now to our B story, let’s switch gears for a second, and soon you’ll see how these seemingly unrelated stories all intertwine.

CUT TO: JANUARY 30TH, OPRAH’S 65TH ABOARD GEFFEN’S YACHT

Oprah celebrated her 65th birthday aboard David Geffen’s yacht, The Rising Sun, on a private island in the Caribbean with other uber wealthy famous people, like any normal person (eye roll).

This story caught my attention for 2 reasons. First, I found it bizarre and random that it was so intentionally mentioned that the group, which included David Geffen, Gayle King Oprah and others, viewed LEAVING NEVERLAND, the recent Michael Jackson documentary.

Yup. Weinstein’s best mate Oprah leaked a story promoting the Jackson doc. From David Geffen’s boat. It was added to Sundance Film Fest at the last minute, despite not being a film, and the press buried the Weinstein doc. Now Oprah’s holding events promoting the Jackson doc. https://t.co/gizjHfMTz0 — Charles Thomson (@CEThomson) February 27, 2019

1. Doesn’t it seem like Oprah is suddenly going out of her way to trash Michael Jackson? Notice how they made a point to report that Oprah was watching the #LeavingNeverland documentary with David Geffen (who is one of the most powerful men in Hollywood) pic.twitter.com/A6jcHKu9sk — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 3, 2019

THE JOHN OF GOD CONNECTION

Secondly, if you remember, at the same time, the John of God story was breaking wide open. We were finding out that a man who Oprah launched to mega stardom was literally farming babies through the sex slavery of very young girls and selling infants around the world to the highest bidder.

John of God is connected to many elite celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, and Marina Abramovic, who filmed a documentary at his compound in Brazil in 2016.

A few days later, the woman who exposed the story, Sabrina Bittencourt, mysteriously took her own life.

Her son was quoted on social media as saying, “they killed my mother.”

Remember 2 things: One, Oprah and Weinstein are big time besties…

And then there was the recent scuddlebut about Weinstein and sex trafficking, not unlike the John of God/Oprah curfuffle.

So, what happened next?

Well, Oprah came home from her Rising Sun jaunt (coincidentally, just a few miles from Epstein and Branson’s islands) and not only promptly threw her support behind LEAVING NEVERLAND, she arranged an interview with the two alleged survivors who are featured in the documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Just like that! Almost as if this was all planned ahead of time!

Now, if you’re not completely new to planet Earth you remember the Michael Jackson trial, during which Robson and Safechuck testified under oath in a court of law that Michael Jackson did NOT abuse them. If you recall, MJ was acquitted on the charges of child molestation.

So now, not only do we have Robson and Safechuck doing a complete 180 on the testimony they gave, which resulted in Jackson’s acquittal, we have this well-timed documentary Oprah just happens to be publicly seizing upon to position herself as a champion for sexual abuse victims. Yeah, ok.

Are you still with me? You’d better sit down for this next part folks…

Enty, our favorite undercover entertainment attorney, is claiming that LEAVING NEVERLAND was funded by none other than Oprah, Gayle King, David Geffen, Harvey Weinstein and TMZ founder Harvey Levin…WHAAAAAAT?????

And, just to up the ante, Lisa Marie Presley is apparently livid about the whole thing and out for blood!

All of this should give you serious pause, and very likely indigestion as well. Gayle King’s noisy AF interview with R. Kelly only makes the whole thing MORE suspicious. What’s really going on here?

Ready for the kicker?

HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN

Remember how Geffen’s yacht is called The Rising Sun. There is an (actual) house in New Orleans, that is called The Rising Sun, owned by the Rothschild family, which Washington and Hollywood elites frequent.

What do A list celebrities, a top Hollywood producer, a highly influential politician, and one of the richest men in the world all have in common? A hundred year old mansion/honey pot in New Orleans, and SECRETS. A lot of secrets!!! Via @entylawyer https://t.co/RDeZ6AJZXs pic.twitter.com/maxoSeYbHU — Tiffany FitzHenry (@Tiff_FitzHenry) September 19, 2018

I appeared on an episode of Enty’s Podcast all about this house on St. Charles with connection to Hollywood elite, like Geffen, and the rabbit hole is deep my friends! It all circles back to what we have been learning about the dark ways the world has really been running right under our noses. That the rich, famous and powerful are spun up in a web of compromise, controlled influence, human trafficking, pedophilia, occult rituals, satanic practices, and more.

MY QUESTION IS THIS

Who really funded LEAVING NEVERLAND? Was it Oprah and Geffen and gang? This is THE critical question in unraveling a story of absolutely historic proportions. If it was this group of elites, who’ve been implicated in the darkest of deeds themselves, that opens up a massive Pandora’s box, one this planet has been waiting millennia to see exposed.

I know one thing for sure. If it’s true, the anons will find proof. Time to dig guys!