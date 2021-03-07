‘Leave Pedo’s Alone!’ – Australian Reporters Banned From Calling Child Rapist ‘Pedophile’

Australian reporters have been ordered to stop using the word “pedophile” to refer to child rapists because it might hurt the feelings of pedophiles.

Yes, really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Reporters working for ABC Tasmania were outraged after executives at the left-leaning network told them to quit using the word “pedophile” when reporting on an accused serial child molester.

A senior producer at the network informed employees that Sexual Assault Support Service (SASS) had “mentioned their concerns” about describing former nurse James Geoffrey Griffin as a pedophile.

Summit.news reports: Griffin, who subsequently committed suicide, was accused by numerous women of sexually abusing them as children and police later found “a significant amount of child exploitation material” during a search of his home.

“We should avoid [the term pedophile], unless we know he had a clinical diagnosis of paedophilia and instead use serial sexual offender / predator, or a sexual abuser of children and young people,” the producer wrote in an email.

The missive also cited the SASS in advising that there are many “people with paedophilia” who “do not act on those impulses,” if they “reach out for and receive professional psychological help.”

The producer claimed that labeling Griffin a pedophile “could discourage” non-offending pedophiles “from seeking help, making it more likely that they go on to abuse children.”

Reporters were apparently “concerned and angered” by the email and were later told by the network that the word “pedophile” hadn’t been banned but that the SASS’s advice should be considered.

Some respondents saw this as yet another example of how society is becoming increasingly tolerant of pedophilia, which some on the far-left have tried to re-define as an alternative sexual orientation.

“Yes, by all means, let’s not hurt pedophiles feelings,” remarked one.

“This is what happens to empires/societies that live too soft too long and don’t face enough adversity or threats to its existence,” added another. “They go weird and can’t even call a spade a spade.”

Last summer, a controversy erupted when Netflix released Cuties, a movie that depicts underage children in a sexually exploitative manner.

However, many on the left defended the movie, claiming it highlighted the problem of sexually exploiting children.

Which would be like actually torturing animals to highlight the problem of animal abuse.