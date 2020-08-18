Leaked Pics Show Bill Clinton Receiving ‘Massage’ From Pedophile Epstein’s Sex Slave

The Democratic Convention has been thrown into chaos as new photos emerge showing former President Bill Clinton receiving a “massage” from one of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse victims.

The never-before-seen photos were published just hours before Clinton, 72, is due to endorse Joe Biden for president at the Democrat Convention.

Bill Clinton is seen enjoying a neck massage in an airport terminal from a Jeffrey Epstein victim in never-before-seen photos. Clinton sits comfortably and smiles as Chauntae Davies, an Epstein rape victim, rubs her hands into his shoulders

Bill Clinton, then 56, complained of having a sore neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s notorious ‘Lolita Express’ private jet while on a “humanitarian trip” with the pedophile to Africa in September 2002. At Ghislaine Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked Chauntae Davies ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?‘

Davies, who says she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein after being recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell, said Clinton was a ‘complete gentleman’ on the trip as she described how the encounter occurred

DailyMail report: The troubling pictures are an ill-timed reminder of Clinton’s links to Epstein.

Clinton traveled numerous times on the dead pedophile’s private Jet, the Lolita Express, socialized with his alleged Madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, and faced a slew of sexual misconduct accusations himself during his years in public life.

Our photos show a spacious bedroom with an open closet with clothes inside – the walls finished in mahogany or teak. Pictured: The refurbished master bedroom of Epstein’s Lolita Express

Clinton’s team said he had only taken four trips with Epstein on the Lolita Express in 2002 and 2003. But flight logs showed he had taken a total of at least 26 individual flights in the course of those years

Epstein’s silver and black Boeing 727 airliner – dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’ – carried prominent passengers including President Bill Clinton and British royal Prince Andrew

Maxwell, who is now in prison on sex trafficking charges, repeatedly encouraged Davies to give Clinton a massage while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal after flying in from New York.

After Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked the twenty-something: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’

The images show Clinton dressed in a yellow button down shirt and beige slacks with his hands resting on his lap, as he leaned back while Davies knelt on a chair behind him for a better angle.

In a second image, Clinton seems to be smiling in relief as a sweatpants-clad Davies massages him.

She previously said she was invited to join the trip one week before they departed, and when she arrived to the airfield, she was instructed to wear a fake uniform to look professional (pictured)

She previously said she was invited to travel to Africa one week before the departure, and when she arrived to the airfield, she was instructed to wear a uniform to look professional.

Davies acted as an air stewardess on the flight and described being shocked when Clinton boarded the plane, saying he was ‘charming and sweet’.

Davies, now in her early 40s, said of the massage pictures: ‘Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him.’

She explained the massage happened when ‘we had a stop-over for the jet to refuel and while we were in the terminal the ex-President was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair.

‘Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage.

‘Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good. The President then asked me ”would you mind giving it a crack’‘.