Leaked Pics Show Bill Clinton Aboard Epstein’s ‘Pedo Plane’ With Sex Slave

New photos have emerged showing former President Bill Clinton on board Epstein’s ‘pedo plane‘ posing with a sex slave.

The photographs, obtained by The Sun newspaper, show Clinton relaxing on the ‘Lolita Express’, the Boeing 727 plane Epstein used for sex trafficking children.

In one photo, Clinton is seen posing with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s procurer of underage kids.

In another disturbing photo, “Slick Willy” can be seen with his arm around Chauntae Davies, one of Epstein’s numerous ‘sex slaves’.

Summit.news reports: The images were taken during a 2002 Africa trip in connection with the Clinton Foundation, according to the report.

Davies has said that she was serially raped and sexually assaulted at the hands of Epstein, but has not made any such claims against Clinton.

Davies said that “Clinton was a great guy on the trip. He’d sit around on the plane with a cigar in his mouth, playing cards between flights.”

“I wrote in my journal at the time that I wished he could be president again. He was charismatic and funny and kind and personable.” She added.

“Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.” she told reporters.

While there is no incriminating evidence contained within the pictures, and no indication that Clinton was aware of Epstein’s activities, they will certainly add fuel to the theories involving elites and pedophilia.