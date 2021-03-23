Leaked Photos Show Illegal Immigrants Being Held iIn Overcrowded, Squalid Conditions On Border

Photos have emerged showing illegal immigrants being held in overcrowded, squalid conditions on the border

Images obtained by Axios and Project Veritas show a US Customs and Border Protection overflow facility in Texas with large numbers of children squashed into holding pods. They can be seen huddled together and sleeping in foil blankets on mattresses on the floor.

Sunnit News reports: The media has been prevented from getting access to such facilities, which are now thought to hold more than 15,000 children.

The photos show hundreds of children laying crammed together on the floor of several different isolation pods.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) provided the photos to Axios in an attempt to bring more attention to the unfolding crisis.

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has also reported that at least 50 of the children being held have tested positive for coronavirus.

O’Keefe’s source has also reported that “There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies,” at the facility in Donna Texas.

As we recently reported, the immigration crisis on the border is worsening every day, and reporters have demanded to know why they have not been given any access to facilities housing migrants, and why border officials have effectively been placed under a gag order.

In a statement issued Sunday, President Trump slammed the Biden administration and particularly the Department of Homeland Security for allowing the situation at the border to spiral out of control while simultaneously instituting a cover up by denying press access.

Trump releases statement on latest developments in border crisis: pic.twitter.com/G2qHsxTgZI — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 21, 2021

Appearing on Fox News Monday, Trump noted that the ‘cages’ for kids were originally built by the Obama administration, and those same policies are now being continued under Biden: