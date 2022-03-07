Leaked Audio Reveals Obama & Biden Plotting Ukraine Coup in 2014

Barack Obama and Joe Biden orchestrated a coup in Ukraine which destabilized the region and allowed neo-nazis to take over the country, according to a leaked audio recording from 2014.

One of the key players in that coup, Victoria Nuland, who served in the State Department under Obama, can be heard on tape planning that coup in Ukraine (see video below).

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Nuland is a pro-Hillary “anti-Trumper” who was instrumental in spreading Hillary’s discredited “Steele dossier” that served as the basis for special counsel Robert Mueller’s witch-hunt against President Trump.

Lawenforcementtoday.com reports: Nuland is currently serving in the Biden administration—also known as Obama’s “third term”—as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. Nuland recently testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and amazingly nobody, including Republicans, questioned her about her past actions in Ukraine.

As GP reports, in 2014 Nuland was a pretty busy lady in Ukraine, being witnessed passing out cakes to protesters in Kiev (now Kyiv), Ukraine. Just weeks afterward, the protests became violent and a number of Ukrainian citizens died during the riots which ensued.

GP reports that during this time, Nuland had a telephone conversation with another American, Jeffrey Pyatt, to discuss the events in Ukraine. Pyatt currently serves as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

LISTEN:

However between 2013-2016, he was serving as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. During that phone call, Nuland and Pyatt brought up two individuals…then national security adviser to the vice president, Jake Sullivan, and the vice president himself, Joe Biden.

The discussion between the two revolved around the State Department’s “pick” for prime minister of a so-called “unity government” in Ukraine.

One might ask, why was the United States involved in deciding who should be the “pick” for prime minister of a foreign country? That’s a great question. During the review of the three candidates for the post, State picked a man named Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

According to GP, Joe Biden was intimately involved in the decision, since Obama had appointed him as the “point man” for Ukraine. Ironically at about the same time, Biden’s son Hunter Biden was appointed to the board at Burisma Energy Holdings, one of the largest such companies in Ukraine, despite having zero experience in the energy sector.

So in essence what occurred was that the former government of Ukraine was deposed, and the United States, with Biden at the helm, helped stage a coup and then pick the man they decided should lead Ukraine, not the duly elected head of the government.

In the leaked phone conversation between Nuland and Pyatt, the former expressed frustration with the European Union’s response to the situation then-occurring in Ukraine. Following is what Nuland said.

“So, that would be great, I think, to help glue this thing and have the U.N. [United Nations] help glue it. And, you know, Fuck the EU.”

Continuing the conversation, Pyatt said:

“So let me work on Klitschko [former mayor of Kyiv] and if you can just keep…we want to try to get somebody with an international personality to come out here and help to midwife this thing. The other issue is some kind of outreach to Yanukovych [deposed Ukrainian president] but we probably regroup on that tomorrow as we see how things start to fall into place.”

Nuland: “So on that piece Geoff, when I wrote the note [US vice-president’s national security adviser Jake] Sullivan’s come back to me VFR [direct to me], saying you need Biden and I said probably tomorrow for an atta-boy and to get the deets [details] to stick. So Biden’s willing.”

Continuing the conversation:

Nuland: “Good. I don’t think Klitsch should go into the government. I don’t think it’s necessary, I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

Pyatt: “Yeah. I guess…in terms of him not going into the government, just let him sort of stay out and do his political homework and stuff. I’m just thinking in terms of the process moving ahead and we want to keep the moderate Democrats together. The problem is going to be Tyahnybok and his guys…”

Nuland: “I think Yats is the guy who’s got the economic experience, the governing experience. He’s the…what he needs is Klitsch and Tyahnybok on the outside. He needs to be talking to them four times a week, you know. I think Klitsch going in…he’s going to be at that level working for Yatseniuk, it’s just not gonna work.”

So in essence, what that conversation entailed was two top U.S. officials, including the highest-ranking U.S. official who ostensibly represented the Obama administration, and the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine were in essence plotting a coup d’état in a foreign country against a duly elected president.

A discussion of that phone call may be found here:

In politically correct terms, such activity is given the flowery term of “nation-building” or “spreading democracy.” In reality, it’s interfering in the affairs of a foreign country. In some ways, the U.S. under Obama was no different than what Putin is doing today, minus the killing and bloodshed.