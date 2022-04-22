Leaked Audio of Piers Morgan Interview Proves He’s Lying About Trump ‘Storming Out’

A leaked audio recording of an interview of President Trump by Piers Morgan prove that the former CNN host is lying when he claims in his promotion that Trump stormed out of the interview.

Breitbart obtained a leaked recording that “contradicts Piers Morgan, shows he warped Trump interview ending in promo,” the site reported.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“Audio provided by former President Donald Trump’s team to Breitbart News of the end of Trump’s interview with Piers Morgan proves that Morgan and his team deceptively edited the interview to make it appear as though it was a contentious ending when it was not,” Breitbart confirmed.

“A 30-second promotional clip that Morgan released on Wednesday afternoon seemed to show Trump flying off the handle and walking out mid-interview as a righteous Morgan asked him tough questions about his views on the 2020 election. But the full story seems to indicate that Morgan’s team deceptively edited the clips together to make it as nasty as possible for Trump—and to drive up the ratings for Morgan’s new show,” the report explained.

Here is Morgan’s “deceitful” promotion:

And here is the audio of the final few minutes of the interview that prove Piers Morgan is lying:

Trump’s communications chief, Taylor Budowich, told Breitbart, “This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host. It is also another example of President Trump being right, as he told Piers Morgan that the host was dishonest to his face, and Piers, for the first time in his life, didn’t disappoint.”

Per WND: Morgan’s promotion was plastered across the media, including the Drudge report which gave the item multiple links and suggested a “meltdown” on the part of President Trump.

It appeared to be several different clips fitted together with an editorial comment about a “former president in denial.”

Those include Trump’s comments about Morgan being “a fool” and “very dishonest” before he walked away, saying “turn the camera off.”

“But that’s not what happened—not even close,” Breitbart confirmed. “Trump spent more than an hour with Morgan, and the way the promo clip cuts together what it calls ‘Morgan Versus Trump’ moments to promote the interview which will air on this coming Monday night is particularly deceptive.”

Actually, the ending shows Trump standing up and walking away and saying “turn the camera off” after Morgan finished and thanked Trump for a “great interview.”

Breitbart posted a dialogue for the last minutes of the interview. The topics covered after President Trump’s team says the interview has been more than an hour and it needs to wrap include Lia Thomas, the male who swims on the women’s swim team, Operation Warp Speed, and Morgan’s presumption that Trump will be running for president again.

Even after expressing a “final question,” Morgan continues for many minutes more. He expresses a desire for a “last question” at least four times.

Eventually, Trump does answer a “last question” about hitting a hole-in-one on the golf course, Morgan agrees the interview is over and thanks Trump for a “great interview.”

Trump, after, issued a statement: “Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him ‘a fool’ if he truly believed those results.”