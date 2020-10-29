Leaked Audio of Hunter Biden Confirms He Colluded With ‘Spy Chief of China’

A bombshell audio recording of Hunter Biden has been leaked that features the former vice president’s son boasting about his business dealings with a Chinese spy, who he refers to as the “spy chief of China.”

In the recording Hunter Biden confirms collusion between himself and disgraced Chinese businessman Patrick Ho.

The clip was released by The National Pulse and consists of Hunter Biden venting about being at the receiving end of unwanted scrutiny from numerous sources.

Hunter is clearly heard complaining about a New York Times reporter “calling about my representation of Patrick Ho — the f***ing spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing.“

“The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner,” Hunter admits.

“He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the f***ing largest f***ing LNG port in the world.”

WATCH:

🚨EXCLUSIVE #HUNTERBIDEN AUDIO🚨



"I have a NYT reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the f***ing spy chief of #China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323B, founded…"@RaheemKassam #SteveBannon #WarRoomPandemic pic.twitter.com/dYflqud5nV — Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) October 27, 2020

Thenationalpulse.com reports: The former veep’s son also bemoans longtime business partner Devon Archer naming him and his father Joe as witnesses “in a criminal case” without notifying him.

I get calls from my father to tell me that The New York Times is calling but my old partner Eric, who literally has done me harm for I don’t know how long, is the one taking the calls because my father will not stop sending the calls to Eric. I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the fucking spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing. The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner. He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment and signed a $4 billion deal to build the fucking largest fucking LNG port in the world. And I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. Attorney himself. My best friend in business Devon has named me as a witness without telling me in a criminal case and my father without telling me.

The recording adds to the litany of e-mails and stories broken by The National Pulse about the grift of the Biden family, including yesterday’s scoop about the VP’s son using White House access in exchange for resort villa stays and artwork.