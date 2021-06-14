Leaked Ashley Biden Diary Exposes Child Sex Abuse and Resentment for Dad Joe

Leaked diary entries belonging to Ashley Biden reveal she was sexually molested as a child and holds a deep resentment towards her father – President Joe Biden.

On Saturday Night, National File published dozens of diary entries obtained by a whistleblower who claims the 2019 diary entries belong to Ashley Blazer Biden.

Nationalfile.com reports: With limited redactions to protect the identities of private individuals, National File can now publish the full 112 page diary our whistleblower has identified as belonging to Ashley Biden. National File obtained this document from a whistleblower who was concerned the media organization that employs him would not publish the materials in the final days before the presidential election.

READ THE DIARY HERE.

National File’s whistleblower also has a recording of Ashley Biden admitting the diary is hers, and employed a handwriting expert who verified the pages were all written by Ashley. National File has in its possession a recording of this whistleblower detailing the work he did to verify its authenticity.

In the recording, the whistleblower also adds that his media organization chose not to release the documents after receiving pressure from a competing outlet.

National File has already reported several revelations from the diary, including the fact that the author believes she was sexually molested as a child and shared “probably not appropriate” showers with her father, the months of entries detailing the author’s struggle with drug abuse, the entries that detail the author’s crumbling marriage with multiple affairs, the entries showing the family’s fears of a potential scandal due to her brother’s new home, and those that show a deep resentment for her father due to his money, control, and emotional manipulation.