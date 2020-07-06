Lawyer For Epstein Victims’ Says Ghislaine Maxwell May Kill Herself Or ‘Be Silenced’ In Jail

A lawyer for several Jeffrey Epstein victims’ has predicted that Ghislaine Maxwell will either kill herself or “be silenced” in jail

Attorney Spencer Kuvin said “I think she knows way too much information….I just have this gut feeling….I don’t think she is going to get out of jail alive”

“It may be that she can’t handle the fear of what’s going to happen to her and takes matters into her own hands or there will be people who are very afraid of what she has to say” Kuvin added.

Maxwell is reportedly being closely monitored at the Merrimack County Jail in New Hampshire where she is currently on on suicide watch. She is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The Daily Mail reports: Maxwell has an astonishing international network of friends and acquaintances, some of whom have no doubt helped her lay low since Epstein’s suicide.

Kuvin said people laughed at him when he predicted that Epstein would die in prison — but his gut is telling him the same thing about Maxwell.

But one of her former confidantes has insisted Prince Andrew at least has nothing to fear, as she would never offer information about his links to the shamed millionaire.

Laura Goldman, a New York stockbroker who has known Maxwell for several years, told the Telegraph: ‘The only way she can walk is if she gives someone up, but that definitely won’t be Andrew.

‘She is so appreciative that when she first came to New York, the Duke helped to launch her into high society. She always talks about what a true friend he is. She doesn’t see any reason to speak about him to the authorities.’

Maxwell, 58, was arrested on Thursday on federal charges relating to her allegedly enticing underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

She won the trust of girls as young as 14 and brought them to a ‘trap’ she and Epstein set — and in some cases took part in sex acts, the federal indictment states.

Maxwell, who dated Epstein for at least three years in the 1990s, is spending the weekend in the relative comfort of Merrimack County Jail in Boscawen, New Hampshire, before being transferred to New York where she will be housed in a tough-as-nails federal lock-up as she awaits trial.

The Merrimack lock-up houses both men and women from the area around the New Hampshire capital, Concord. Jail superintendent Ross Cunningham refused to reveal details of Maxwell’s day-to-day life inside when contacted by DailyMail.com. ‘It’s a security matter,’ he said.

He said the jail, which was built in 2005, is holding Maxwell under contract to the US Marshals Service.

Kuvin made his prediction after British socialite Maxwell was arrested at Tuckedaway, a mountaintop mansion in rural Bradford, New Hampshire, that she had anonymously bought for $1.07 million in December.

She had hidden her identity by using an LLC and rarely if ever left the isolated house with its stunning views of Mount Sunapee. No-one in town knew she was living at the four-bed, four-bath property set on 156 acres.

William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office said she had ‘slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims lived with the trauma inflicted on them years ago.’

Maxwell has not yet entered a plea but in depositions has strongly protested her innocence.

Florida-based Kuvin represents several women who claim Epstein sexually assaulted and raped them when they were teens.

He told DailyMail.com: ‘I don’t think she is going to get out of jail alive. I said the same thing about Jeffrey Epstein and people laughed at me.