Lawsuits Expected After CNN’s Brian Stelter Vows to Take Fox News Off Air

In what appears be an admission of intent to commit tortious interference, Stelter argued that “reducing a liar’s reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach.”
Tortious interference occurs when one person or entity conspires to damage someone else’s contractual or business relationships with a third party, causing economic harm.
There is no doubt that this is what CNN intends to do with FOX News, OAN and Newsmax.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Stelter truly believes he is doing the right thing by crushing voices he does not agree with.
So did Mao.
Glenn Greenwall corrected the CNN crank saying, “Beyond all the creepy aspects of *journalists* again taking the lead in demanding media voices be repressed. Brian Stelter’s claim that “freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach” is totally false and has been rejected by courts for decades.
