Lawsuits Expected After CNN’s Brian Stelter Vows to Take Fox News Off Air

CNN’s Brian Stelter revealed on Sunday that his network is determined to have FOX news and other conservative outlets removed from the airwaves by major cable carriers.

In what appears be an admission of intent to commit tortious interference, Stelter argued that “reducing a liar’s reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach.”

Tortious interference occurs when one person or entity conspires to damage someone else’s contractual or business relationships with a third party, causing economic harm.

There is no doubt that this is what CNN intends to do with FOX News, OAN and Newsmax.

Trying to get a more successful competitor pulled from networks under the guise of concern for the country. https://t.co/y3yUStzSjm — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 8, 2021

Dear @ggreenwald, folks at @cnn are opening themselves up to billons in damages to be paid as sentence in a tortious interference lawsuit if they are openly and also privately lobbying cable operators to drop FOX in the case that FOX gets effectively dropped — Gonzalo Reggiardo  (@zaloarg) January 31, 2021

This is called tortious interference with contract. @CNN should be sued for any effort by employees to interfere with other media companies contracts. #censorship2021 https://t.co/jWRfZzTeeM — Tom Basile 🇺🇸 (@Tom_Basile) January 13, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Stelter truly believes he is doing the right thing by crushing voices he does not agree with.

So did Mao.

.@brianstelter on CNN going after Fox News’ cable carriers: “Reducing a liar’s reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech; freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach” pic.twitter.com/Tqsu1NgsRk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2021

Glenn Greenwall corrected the CNN crank saying, “Beyond all the creepy aspects of *journalists* again taking the lead in demanding media voices be repressed. Brian Stelter’s claim that “freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach” is totally false and has been rejected by courts for decades.

Beyond all the creepy aspects of *journalists* again taking the lead in demanding media voices be repressed, @brianstelter's claim that "freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach" is totally false and has been rejected by courts for decades. https://t.co/8RP5zIv4pY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 31, 2021

Also, CNN lies and spreads conspiracy theories constantly. They're a pro-Democratic Party outlet that barely airs any dissent from the DNC line. If @brianstelter's standards for banishing Fox were applied equally, it'd affect all cable news outlets, not just one. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 31, 2021