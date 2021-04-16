Lawsuit Incoming: Twitter Bans James O’Keefe for Daring To Expose CNN

James O’Keefe has been permanently banned from Twitter after he publicly exposed the lies and propaganda at CNN.

The blacklisting of O’Keefe came after his organization, Project Veritas, released bombshell undercover footage showing senior CNN employees admitting to using “propaganda”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

According to a Twitter spokeswoman, O’Keefe and Project Veritas’ ban is permanent.

In a statement, O’Keefe vowed to sue Twitter into oblivion: “I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O’Keefe, ‘operated fake accounts. This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay. Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.”

Breitbart.com reports: Project Veritas posted the first of a series of undercover videos exposing CNN technical director Charlie Chester yesterday.

In the first video, Chester admits that CNN’s negative coverage of unproven allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is “propaganda” because Gaetz is a “problem for the Democrats.”

“It would be great for the Democratic party to get him out. So we’re going to keep running those stories to keep hurting him,” continues Chester.

In further undercover footage posted today, Chester can be heard admitting that CNN is unlikely to give a great deal of attention to the race of a mass shooter in its coverage if they “aren’t white.”

Chester also admits that “a bunch of black men” have been responsible for recent violent attacks against Asian-Americans, and that this a problem because “the optics of that are not good” and CNN is “trying to help BLM.”

In further candid comments, Chester can be heard saying that CNN practices the “art of manipulation” to “change the world.”

“This is pure censorship for political reasons because he has successfully exposed CNN, the media and Democrats,” said conservative influencer Robby Starbuck on Twitter.

Breaking: James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has been suspended by Twitter. This is pure censorship for political reasons because he has successfully exposed CNN, the media and Democrats. This is insanity. If you care about journalism, let @Jack know how you feel. pic.twitter.com/HuKpXNi3px — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 15, 2021

“O’Keefe exposes CNN for lying about me and Donald Trump for propaganda,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz. “Then Twitter suspends him.”

O’Keefe exposes CNN for lying about me and Donald Trump for propaganda.



Then Twitter suspends him. pic.twitter.com/5LAYmwdxox — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 15, 2021

“If the left weren’t terrified, they wouldn’t be banning people” said conservative commentator John Cardillo.

How dare O'Keefe and Veritas expose the agenda.



If the left wasn't terrified, they wouldn't be banning people. pic.twitter.com/P7I2d9irNr — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 15, 2021

In a comment to Breitbart News, a Twitter spokeswoman said O’Keefe was “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam.”

As outlined in our policy on platform manipulation and spam, “You can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts,” and “you can’t artificially amplify or disrupt conversations through the use of multiple accounts.”

Twitter did not clarify what does and does not count as improper use of multiple accounts. CNN, for example, operates the @CNN, @CNNBusiness, @CNNNewsroom, and @CNNPolitics accounts among others. All are verified.