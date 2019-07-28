Lawmaker Demands Answers About Navy’s ‘UFO Sightings’

Rep. Mark Walker wants the US Navy to explain their encounters with UFOs traveling in defiance of the laws of physics – and whether they pose a threat to national security.

The interest in “unidentified aerial phenomenon” gained momentum two years ago after the US government admitted to running an Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

While the program was allegedly terminated, the Pentagon admitted that they still routinely investigate UFO sightings.

Rt.com reports: But reports of US Navy pilots seeing strange objects that seem to defy the laws of physics, traveling at hypersonic speeds with no visible engines, has prompted US lawmakers to seek clarification. Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) recently wrote a letter to Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, asking him to shed additional light on whether these could be sightings of advanced Russian or Chinese tech – or “is it something more?”

We are concerned about it,” Walker, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, told Fox’s Tucker Carlson. “Some of the new infrared radar systems that we’re putting on some of our new jets are detecting some things out there…”

Is this something that another defense system in another country is more advanced, or is it something else?

“We are not trying to spook people out, but the AATIP… was to close down,” the representative said. “So part of my question – is it really closed down?”