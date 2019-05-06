New Law Will Allow Dentists To Vaccinate Patients In Oregon

A new bill allowing dentists to administer vaccinations to patients has just passed the Oregon Legislature.

House Bill 2220 will allow dentists to give any vaccinations, from measles to HPV and annual flu shots, starting from next year.

Health Nut News reports: The law passed almost unanimously and is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown in the next day or two.

“Oregon health officials have been working on this since before the recent nationwide measles outbreak. This law expands that and will allow dentists to be able to give both children and adults vaccines. Other states allow dentists to give flu shots, but not all vaccinations. Two weeks from now, the group will meet with the Oregon Board of Dentistry to start establishing training rules and protocols for dentists.”1

Remember, Oregon is in full fear-mongering mode and has recently moved to remove vaccine exemptions.

We imagine the thought is that many dentists already have longstanding relationships with their patients so it’s just another service from a trusted medical professional. But it also seems a little like this is the first step in requiring people to be immunized in order to be seen by a dentist.

“Only licensed dentists will be authorized to administer vaccines after a certification process. The Oregon Health Authority will also work with dentists to adopt rules to help them file the vaccination reports into the state immunizations registry.”

The bill was spearheaded by Phillip Marucha, dean of dentistry at Oregon Health & Science University and the Oregon Dental Association.

