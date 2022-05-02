Lavrov Compares Ukraine’s Zelensky to Hitler: ‘He Also Had Jewish Blood’

The fact Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish does not mean he is not leading a Nazi government, acording to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who pointed out that Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler also “had Jewish blood.”

During an interview with Italian media, Lavrov said: “Zelenskyy is a Jew? Hitler also had Jewish origins… The greatest antisemites are precisely the Jews.”

In the interview, Lavrov also accused the United States and Canada of training “neo-Nazi subdivisions” that are now embedded in the Ukrainian army, including those fighting for the Azovstal plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

There are reputable publications “confirming that Americans and especially Canadians played a leading role in preparing ultra-radical, openly neo-Nazi subdivisions for Ukraine,” Lavrov said. Haaretz report:

Speaking to Army Radio on Monday, Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel blasted Lavrov’s claim that Hitler was Jewish, a theory widely discredited by historians, as “delusions that are meant to justify the Russians’ horrific acts in Ukraine.”

Asked why the prime minister or foreign ministry haven’t yet condemned Lavrov’s comments, Hendel responded that “in diplomacy there’s a different time for things.”

In the interview, Lavrov also said NATO and the EU have “resigned themselves to Washington’s dominance,” and that Washington has decided “that the world must now be monopolar.”

Lavrov noted that Zelenskyy could promote peace between Russia and Ukraine if he stopped giving “criminal” instructions to his Nazi soldiers.

The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” on February 24 to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine, claiming its aim is to disarm and defeat nationalists within the country. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for the invasion. Since the invasion began, both sides of the conflict have compared their opponents to Nazis and accused them of committing genocide.