Latest Kavanaugh Accuser was Clinton’s Defense Attorney

Following a report in the New York Times detailing new sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, evidence has emerged that the latest accuser, lawyer Max Stier, used to work for the Clintons.

On Saturday, The Times ran a story pushing dubious allegations that Kavanaugh’s genitals were thrust into a woman’s hand while he was drunk at a college party.

The allegation has not been corroborated, and friends of the alleged victim deny having any recollection of the event.

The man who claims he witnessed the incident is Max Stier, a lawyer who represented both Bill and Hillary Clinton when Bill Clinton was accused of exposing himself to a woman in the 1990’s.

Stier, a Democrat, represented President Bill Clinton after Paula Jones accused him of exposing himself to her in a hotel room. Clinton settled with Jones for $850,000 and lost his law license for five years.

Stier also worked closely with David Kendall, representing Hillary Clinton against allegations of illegally handling classified information in the Whitewater investigation. Kavanaugh worked with Ken Starr on the other side of the Clinton impeachment battle. During his confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh had accused his opponents of being motivated by “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” This allegation seems to confirm that.

Saraacarter.com reports: In a major twist, NYTimes editorial was pressured to make a correction to it’s bombshell story about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, that the “alleged victim said she did not recall the purported sexual assault in question at all.”

Editors’ Note says: “An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.”

But NYTimes editors also omitted another important detail, that Max Stier, the accuser who “saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student,” worked as a Clinton defense attorney, or Stier’s legal battles with Kavanaugh during the Whitewater investigation.

The only supposedly new claim made in the book isn’t new and comes from Democrat attorney Max Stier, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s with whom he has a long and contentious history. In the words of the Yale Daily News, they were “pitted” against each other during the Whitewater investigation in the 1990s when Kavanaugh worked for Independent Counsel Ken Starr. Stier defended President Bill Clinton, whose legal troubles began when a woman accused him of exposing himself to her in hotel room she had been brought to. Clinton later settled with the woman for $850,000 and, due to a contempt of court citation for misleading testimony, ended up losing his law license for five years. Stier worked closely with David Kendall, who went on to defend Hillary Clinton against allegations of illegally handling classified information. Kavanaugh’s reference to his opponents being motivated by “revenge on behalf of the Clintons” met with befuddlement by liberal media, despite the surprisingly large number of Clinton-affiliated attorneys who kept popping up during his confirmation hearings. (Excerpt from the TheFederalist.com)

NYTimes was pressured to update its story only after The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway flagged the article’s omission on Twitter:

Nevertheless, democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker and Julian Castro, among others, were fast to declare that Kavanaugh “must be impeached,” citing the NYTimes allegation.

