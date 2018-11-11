Las Vegas Survivors Were At California Bar Shooting

A group of people who survived the Las Vegas massacre last year also narrowly escaped with their lives for a second time at the Borderline shooting in California on Wednesday.

Nicholas Champion said he and a group of others at the bar where 12 people were killed also attended the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest music festival last October.

Ajc.com reports: “It’s the second time in about a year and a month that this has happened,” Champion told CBS News.

“It’s a big thing for us. We’re all a big family and, unfortunately, this family got hit twice.”

The shooter was found dead inside the club that was hosting College Country Night.

More than 100 people, many of them college students, were inside the bar when the shooting started.

Chandler Gunn told the Los Angeles Times, “A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here (Borderline Bar and Grill).”

“There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice.”

On Thursday morning, the shooter was identified as Ian David Long.