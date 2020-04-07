Larry David: Stalin, Who Killed 20 Million, Had More ‘Redeeming Qualities’ Than Trump

“The worst dictators in history” all had at least one “decent quality” about them, unlike President Donald Trump, according to Larry David who told the New York Times “The man has not one redeeming quality.“

“You know, it’s an amazing thing. The man has not one redeeming quality,” David told the Times’ Maureen Dowd of President Trump. “You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality. Stalin could have had one decent quality, we don’t know!”

Joseph Stalin’s Communist regime killed an estimated 20 million people and his totalitarian government destroyed the lives of many more.

David, who admitted Trump’s daily briefings make him shout at his TV, was fired up about Trump re-purposing a clip from Curb Your Enthusiasm that shows him ridiculing Trump supporters.

An episode that featured Larry David wearing a red MAGA hat as a “people repellent” was co-opted by Trump, who captioned his tweet of the clip: “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!”

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

“That was crazy, crazy. I don’t understand it. I still don’t get it,” David says of Trump’s tweet.

Breitbart report: The Times’ lengthy Q&A with Larry David found the longtime writer-producer in quarantine, as the world is in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. An economic and health crisis is crushing the lives everyday Americans — and has killed more than 10,000 Americans, as of this writing. But for Larry David, “the hardest thing about the day” is “watching what comes out of this guy’s mouth” he says of President Trump’s daily press briefings.

“It turns you into a maniac because you’re yelling at the television,” David said.

It was in this Times profile that Larry David said Bernie Sanders (I-VT) should drop his presidential bid.

“I feel he should drop out. Because he’s too far behind,” said David, who regularly impersonates Sanders on Saturday Night Live. “He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”