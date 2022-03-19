Lara Logan: Ukraine’s Puppet President Was Selected by the ‘New World Order’

The ‘New World Order’ has been funding and arming the Nazis in Ukraine and selected puppet President Volodymyr Zelensky to lead the country, according to journalist Lara Logan.

On Tuesday, Logan appeared on America’s Voice AM and denounced Ukraine’s ‘puppet’ leader Volodymyr Zelensky who was “selected” by the global elites.

Rairfoundation.com reports: The former Fox News Chief White House Correspondent Ed Henry, who was the host, explained the current state of Ukraine. Henry said Putin “caused a lot of destruction, don’t want to minimize the fact there are over two million refugees. But this has not gone as well as Vladimir Putin expected.”

Logan, the former 60 Minutes correspondent, responded,

“I don’t buy it for a second, and I’ll be honest with you. I really think that there’s so much misinformation. We’ve never really seen anything like it. I mean, I’ve been covering wars now for 35 years.” She continued, “And there’s so much more going on in Ukraine that nobody is talking about.”

‘Crimea Wanted to Belong to Russia’

Logan slammed the Ukrainian Nazi group Azov Battalion, which she claims is funded by the United States and NATO. She explained that the Azov Battalion is leaving a trail of death and destruction in eastern Ukraine. “This is why Crimea wanted to belong to Russia.” According to our leaders, only a few troops are involved. That is not true, claims Logan.

Logan pointed out that Ukraine used to be a headquarters for the SS, and revealed more about the Azov-Battalion’s Nazi connections:

I mean, you can find pictures of them online holding up the NATO flag and the swastika. And at the same time, their own emblem contains the black sun of the occult, which was a Nazi SS emblem.”

Logan went on to link the Ukrainian military to the Azov Battalion, stating,

throughout the Ukrainian military you can see that black sun of the occult on their body armor, even on the female soldiers who are paraded in front of the world as being, you know, such an example of Ukraine’s independence and spirit and nobility.”

Logan reports that the United States and its various intelligence agencies have been funding and arming the Nazis in Ukraine for a long time. She explains that the CIA gave Nazis immunity from prosecution after World War II,

The CIA under Allen Dulles actually gave immunity from prosecution to the Nazis of Ukraine from the Nuremberg trials. So there’s a long history of the United States and our intelligence agencies funding and arming Nazis in Ukraine. These are not, like, new neo-Nazi groups that sprung up. These are the actual Nazis.”

Many Suffered in WWII

“What troubles me about the moment that we’re in is that we have such a selective and a narrow reading of history. President Zelenskyy may be Jewish, but he’s not the only one in this who suffered during the second world war, whose ancestors suffered, right?” Logan asked.

“I mean, look at Putin, how many relatives did he lose in the siege of St. Petersburg? People don’t know their history,” she said before noting, “I’m am not defending him. I don’t need to defend Vladimir Putin. My job as a journalist is to try to understand, what is the truth here?”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a ‘Selected’ ‘Puppet’

She continued, “I don’t like being lied to. And we’re being lied to on an epic scale. When we’re told your only choices, you have to be a hundred percent with Zelensky, who’s a puppet who you can find on the internet in black stilettos and leather pants, you know, shirtless, doing a spoof Dancing With The Stars kind of entertainment video that’s a mock of a Ukrainian group that does this kind of satanic, occult type of music video.”

“And I mean, Zelensky was selected, like so many of our leaders. And honestly, with big tech and with election fraud these days, we don’t know how many leaders all around the world have been selected for us and weren’t actually voted in,”

Putin knew exactly what he was doing when he invaded Ukraine, Logan explained. He did not go directly to Kiev. Instead, Russia went to all those Biolabs in the country. So we should not just believe our leaders. After all, they lied about corona.

Watch the full Lara Logan interview: