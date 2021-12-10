LAPD Boss Warns Residents: ‘We Can No Longer Ensure Your Safety in This Lawless City’

Jamie McBride, head of the LAPD union the Police Protective League, is warning millions of residents that the police can no longer ensure their safety in the Democrat-run lawless city.

During an interview with CBSLA this week, McBride warned, “My message to anyone thinking about coming to Los Angeles, especially during the holiday season, is don’t. We can’t guarantee your safety. It is really, really out of control.”

He added, “I said it to people before, it’s like that movie ‘Purge,’ you know? Instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, these people have 365 days to commit whatever they want.”

Infowars.com reports:A young woman interviewed in the local Los Angeles news report said, “It’s pretty scary walking at night. I genuinely thought it would be a safe area. It turned out not be as safe as I thought. I’m definitely, like, carrying something on me every time I leave the house when it’s dark out.”

McBride, a longtime police detective and LAPD union head, also talked with Fox News this week to provide a professional’s opinion on the state of California’s recent spree of robberies and violent crimes.

“Right now you can literally go out, do whatever you want, commit crimes and you’ll be out faster than the officers can finish the report,” McBride said, describing the results of Democrat-sponsored bail reforms.

“They’re going and getting Rolex watches, they’re smashing jewelry stores, they’re going into Louis Vuitton stores,” he explained. “We need to work on changing these laws back to make it tougher on crime. We need to get rid of these so-called progressive district attorneys, they are advocating for the criminals. It’s almost like it’s shame on you if you’re a victim. It’s like it’s your fault. That’s the way they see it. There’s a lot of cleaning up we need to do, but we need to take back the streets.”

Around $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in mob runs around the city during 11 separate incidents over the past month.

Thanks to LA’s no-bail “Covid” policies, all 14 suspects arrested in connection to the thefts were released within hours of being detained, which is surely contributing to the city’s almost 4% increase in robberies this year.

The city of Los Angeles is going the way of several other major cities across America, especially areas with district attorneys put into power with the help of billionaire Democrat donor George Soros.

These Soros-funded district attorneys, like LA’s “woke” DA George Gascon, are allowing criminals to run rampant in what is a Marxist inversion of the American justice system.

The head of a union representing around 1,000 Los Angeles County prosecutors slammed Gascon earlier this week for doing nothing about the string of burglaries, saying, “He’s created an atmosphere devoid of accountability.”

Despite the wave of smash-and-grab robberies across the state, California Governor Gavin Newsom is in New York this week to promote his latest children’s book.

God help California.