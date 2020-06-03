LAPD Arrests Man ‘Armed to the Teeth’ in National Guard Uniform

A heavily armed man posing as a National Guard was arrested Tuesday morning on assault weapon charges in Los Angeles.

According to FOX 11, the arrest occurred near protests over the death of Gorge Floyd in the city’s downtown area.

BREAKING: @FOXLA has learned that LAPD arrested 31 y/o Gregory Wong in DTLA this AM while dressed as/impersonating National Guard. He was armed to the teeth and was booked on assault weapons charges. LAPD says federal charges may come next. Sources confirm this photo. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/NPp8mFuh9x — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 2, 2020

The suspect, 31-year-old Gregory Wong, was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The site is located across the street from the LAPD headquarters.

“Authorities [said] that the suspect was dressed in National Guard apparel and had multiple weapons on him at the time of the arrest,” FOX 11 reported.

“Officials say Wong is from Nothern California but was living in the Los Angeles area.”

Breitbart.com reports: Wong was charged with the manufacturing and distribution of assault weapons and is being held on a $50,000 bond. LAPD said Wong could also face federal charges.

No further details regarding the arrest are currently known.