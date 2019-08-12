Landslides & Flooding In India Leaves Over 175 Dead & Almost A Million Homeless

Flash floods and landslides across parts of India have claimed the lives of almost 200 people and forced nearly a million others to flee their homes over the past week.
The Indian Army have intensified relief operations across southern and western Indian states to help thousands of people still stranded.
RT reports: Extreme weather conditions that have been battering the Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat since last week forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek temporary shelters. The heavy rains also impacted travel in the region, disrupting train and airport connections.
To deal with the ongoing calamity, which by Sunday claimed at least 178 lives, the Indian armed forces deployed around 3,000 personnel and units of various hardware, including helicopters, to help with flood relief and rescue operations in the four affected states.
The surge in water level caused all the rivers in the state of Karnataka to overflow. At least 40 people were confirmed dead in Karnataka, and at least 400,000 were displaced. The state disaster management agency tried to reassure locals on Sunday, announcing that “the water has started receding in many districts and flood situation has improved.”
