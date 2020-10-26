LANDSLIDE: President Trump Takes SUDDEN Lead Over Biden In Rasmussen Poll

President Trump is set for a landslide victory this November if the latest Rasmussen poll is anything to go by.
Trump was down by three points last week.
However, he has made a massive four point swing in one week.
It’s neck-and-neck, with President Trump just barely ahead in Rasmussen Reports’ first daily White House Watch survey.
The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Democrat Joe Biden 48% to 47% among Likely U.S. Voters. Three percent (3%) prefer some other candidate, while two percent (2%) remain undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
Last Wednesday, Biden held a 49% to 46% lead, but the race has been tightening since early in the month. This is the first time Trump has been ahead since mid-September.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump also holds a 52% favorability rating in Monday’s Rasmussen reporting.
