Lady Gaga To Sing National Anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

The inauguration committee has unveiled that Lady Gaga will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony next week.

Other performers include, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons, and actor Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration on Janurary 20.

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here! 🥳



Invocation – Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @ladygaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Benediction – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

Breitbart reports: Lady Gaga, who is an anti-fracking activist, was one of many celebrities who campaigned for Biden, appearing during the final night of his campaign at a rally in Pennsylvania. She also appeared in a bizarre pro-Biden video in which she appeared to mock rural, working class Americans by wearing camouflage and crushing a beer can while leaning against a pickup.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (C) kneels as he looks on with with Lady Gaga (3L) before a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 2, 2020. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Many left-wing celebrities have promoted taking a knee during the singing of the national anthem to protest what they claim to be the anthem’s racist lyrics and to show support for former NFL athlete Colin Kaepernick, who infamously took a knee before football games to protest law enforcement.

President Trump has repeatedly condemned the act of kneeling during the national anthem. Biden hasn’t publicly kneeled for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but neither has he condemned it or said anything substantive about Kaepernick.

However, vice president-elect Kamala Harris defended Kaepernick during an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” in 2019. During the interview, Harris dismissed public anger surrounding Kaepernick, saying the outrage was “not a real thing” and was created by “Russian bots.”