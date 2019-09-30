L.A. Paid $1.3 Billion To Illegal Aliens, While Allowing Homelessness Crisis To Escalate

Los Angeles County’s homelessness crisis is a national disgrace, a grim reminder of the failure of generations of liberal polices. However, while the homeless suffer cruel indignities in Los Angeles, illegal aliens are showered with cash.

Los Angeles County paid nearly $1.3 billion in welfare money during 2015 and 2016 to families of illegal aliens, according to Fox News.

There are now more than 57,000 people who lack a “fixed, regular or adequate place to sleep” on any given night in the county, according to the LA Times, while more than 58,000 illegal alien families received $602 million in benefits in 2015.

That number, while huge, is only growing. The next year, some 64,000 illegal alien families received $675 million.

DailyWire report: The sanctuary county of Los Angeles draws foreigners who enter the United States illegally and now has the largest concentration of any county ​in the nation, according to a study from the Migration Policy Institute. ​Illegal aliens in the county are allowed to receive welfare and food stamp benefits.

Robert Rector, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow who studies poverty and illegal immigration, told Fox the costs represent “the tip of the iceberg.”

“They get $3 in benefits for every $1 they spend,” Rector said, including the costs of education, police and fire, medical, and subsidized housing — which can total $24,000 per year in government spending per family.

But President Trump may be saving California hundreds of millions of dollars with his strict border policies. The study shows Los Angeles County is set to pay out $200 million less this year than in 2016, with thousands fewer families collecting benefits. “The number of entrants nationwide is going down. The population is static if not shrinking,” Rector said.

Meanwhile, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that more than 22 million non-citizens now live in the United States.

The Bureau on Thursday released details from its annual American Community Survey. According to estimates extrapolated from data collected, 22.1 million are “not a U.S. citizen,” the data showed.

The statistics also showed a record 13.7% of the nation’s 2018 population — nearly 44.7 million people — was born in another country, Census bureau researchers said. That’s the highest number of foreign-born citizens since 1910. Most are from Latin America.

Between 1960 and 1970, just one in 20 US residents was foreign born.

“Today’s foreign-born resident rate has surged to about one in seven in California, Texas, Florida, and New York — the nation’s largest states — where the foreign born population is 15 percent higher than it is elsewhere in America,” The Daily Mail reported.

The findings come after a report released in August by the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, that found in fiscal year 2018, 64% of all the arrests made by the federal government were of non-U.S. citizens.

“While non-U.S. citizens make up 7% of the U.S. population (per the U.S. Census Bureau for 2017), they accounted for 15% of all federal arrests and 15% of prosecutions in U.S. district court for non-immigration crimes in 2018. Non-U.S. citizens accounted for 24% of all federal drug arrests and 25% of all federal property arrests, including 28% of all federal fraud arrests,” the department said in a press release.

The report came as migrants from Central America have been flooding the U.S.-Mexico border. The report notes that foreigners from places other than Mexico have skyrocketed.

“The country of citizenship of persons arrested by federal law enforcement changed notably over time. From 1998 to 2018, Mexican citizens’ share of federal arrests rose from 28% to 40%,” said the Department. “Citizens of Central American countries’ share of federal arrests rose from 1% to 20% during the same period, while U.S. citizens’ share of federal arrests fell from 63% to 36%. Federal arrests of Central Americans rose more than 30-fold over two decades, from 1,171 in 1998 to 39,858 in 2018. The number of federal arrests of Mexican citizens (78,062) exceeded the number of federal arrests of U.S. citizens (70,542) in 2018.”

Immigrant crime has also soared.

“Across 20 years, 95% of the increase in federal arrests was due to immigration crimes. From 1998 to 2018, federal immigration arrests increased 5-fold (from 20,942 to 108,667), rising more than

50,000 in one year from 2017 to 2018. In 2018, 90% of suspects arrested for federal immigration crimes were male, while 10% were female. Eighty-five percent of federal arrests of non-U.S. citizens in 2018 were for immigration offenses, and another 5% of arrests were immigration-related,” the DOJ said.

“Of suspects prosecuted in U.S. district court in 2018, 57% were U.S. citizens and 43% were non-U.S. citizens. Almost all (99.7%) of the non-citizens prosecuted in U.S. district court were prosecuted for something other than first-time illegal entry.”