LA Mayor Say Soros Is Interested in Funding Reparations Program

Billionaire globalist George Soros has expressed interest in financing a local reparations program, according to Democratic LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

In an interview on Friday the mayor told the Los Angeles Times that an L.A. Reparations Advisory Commission had been formed and that many private entities, including Soros’ Open Society Foundations, were interested in being involved in the funding.

According to the report, Garcetti said “the L.A. advisory commission will not look at ‘all racism’ but will ‘look specifically at reparations around where laws held back’ Black Angelenos’ ability to build wealth”

Gateway Pundit reports: Garcetti told the paper that he also hoped corporations and banks would participate “to begin to make some amends and to push this movement forward.”

However, it would not be considered a way for institutions to “buy forgiveness but to reckon with a complicity that we saw in American capitalism, slavery and post-slavery racism,” Garcetti said.

Garcetti also announced the creation of the National Coalition of Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equity. Which includes eleven mayors from cities including Denver, Austin, Texas, St. Paul, Minn., and Sacramento.

There is currently a battle over whether all black people should be eligible for the liberal city’s reparations program, or just descendants of slaves.