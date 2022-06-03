LA High School Blocks Unjabbed Students From Attending Graduation

Parents and student in a Los Angeles suburb gathered to protest against a local high school’s decision to ban unvaccinated students from walking on stage during its graduation ceremony.
The protests took place on Tuesday outside the Granada Hills Charter High School who had told students that they would not be allowed to participate in the graduation if they had not had the covid jabs.
CBS Los Angeles reports: Granada Hills Charter has maintained its vaccination requirement despite the Los Angeles Unified School District delaying the vaccination mandate until July 1, 2023.
According to the school, 99% of eligible students have been vaccinated.
“Our board stands by the science that indicates that vaccination is the most effective and best tool available to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safest learning environment possible,” the school said in a statement.
“Our commitment to safety is ever more important as COVID-19 cases are spiking again, and the prospect of outbreaks and new variants is significant.”
The protesting parents said the policy will keep 70 unvaccinated high school seniors from the graduation ceremonies, including eight special-needs students.
“What Granada Hills charter high school has done to its graduating seniors is egregious and unconstitutional by both state and federal standards,” Parisa Fishback, cofounder of a group called Moms on the Ground, said in a statement ahead of the rally.
“We will hold them accountable in every way possible. For now, we march for the kids that they will not allow to walk.”