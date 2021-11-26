LA Firefighter Under Investigation for Literally Wiping His Butt With Vaccine Mandate Letter

A firefighter in Los Angles has been suspended and is under investigation after he literally wiped his butt with a vaccine mandate notification letter.

“The LAFD member responded to receiving the non-compliance letter by dropping his pants and wiping his buttocks with the letter,” The Los Angeles Times reports.

An L.A. firefighter is under investigation after allegedly wiping his non-compliance vaccine mandate letter between his buttocks at the station https://t.co/zKuGT5H15k — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 25, 2021

Summit.news reports: The report adds that the firefighter left “fecal matter on the document, before dropping it to the ground, according to the Stentorians of Los Angeles City, a group representing African American firefighters.”

LAFD spokeswoman Cheryl Getuiza told the Times that “The department is aware of the seriousness of the allegations and took immediate action upon learning of this incident.”

Getuiza said that the first responder “will face the consequences of any inappropriate acts,” adding that “no matter how our members react, all city employees must abide by the city ordinance — either file for an exemption, get vaccinated, or face termination.”

A spokesman for LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the “mayor’s expectation is that fire department leadership will handle this matter definitively, and make it clear that these appalling actions will not deter enforcement of rules that we’ve put in place to save lives.”

The Fire Commission president Jimmie Woods-Gray added “I am beyond appalled at such an act by an LAFD firefighter.”

The deadline for city workers to “show proof of full compliance” with the vaccine mandate has been pushed back in LA to December 18 from the initial date of October 20. However, those who have not already complied are seeing $65 deducted from their paychecks twice a week, which the city says will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing.

Mayor Garcetti has said “Let me be clear: any employee who refuses to be vaccinated by this date should be prepared to lose their job.”

As we have previously noted, there is fierce resistance to the vaccine mandates among first responders.

Police and firefighters in Los Angeles have formed a resistance group against COVID vaccine mandates for state workers in the city, stating that they aim to “maintain human rights, constitutional rights, civil rights, and civil liberties as sovereign natural free human beings, and American citizens.”

First responders in Oregon have also brought a lawsuit against the state and the governor for imposing vaccine mandates, while firefighters and police in New York continue to defy the mandates.

Many police officers have made videos of themselves signing off after being forced to resign.