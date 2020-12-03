LA County Mayor: Not Wearing a Mask Is an ‘Act of Domestic Terrorism’

“If it were up to me, anybody not wearing a mask when they are out in public would be arrested … That’s an act of domestic terrorism and should be treated like one,” Lancaster, California, Mayor Rex Parris, said this week, according to the LA Daily News.
This is the world “liberal” leaders want us all to live in – a world where cops will drag you off to jail and charge you with terrorism for the crime of breathing.
Summit.news reports: By Mayor Parris’ reckoning, the governor of the state is also a domestic terrorist.
Several studies have shown that masks have not been proven to mitigate the spread of the virus.
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti banned all travel effective immediately Wednesday night, including walking, and has closed non-essential businesses.
Garcetti even threatened to arrest anyone breaking the new restrictions, saying “My message couldn’t be simpler: It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”
Los Angeles county also recently announced a three week lockdown after a surge in positive cases of coronavirus.
“The temporary order will be in place for three weeks through Dec. 20 and will allow essential and emergency workers, and those securing or providing essential and permitted services, to leave their homes,” KTLA reported.
