L.A. Times: Vaccine Passports Are Good to ‘Break Anti-Biden Resistance Down’

L.A. Times journalist Harry Litman has boasted that the vaccine passports are a “good idea” because they will help Biden “break the resistance down.”

Litman is a a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, having been appointed by Bill Clinton.

“Vaccine passports are a good idea,” Litman tweeted on Sunday. “Among other things, it will single out the still large contingent of people who refuse vaccines, who will be foreclosed from doing a lot of things their peers can do. That should help break the resistance down.”

Summit.news reports: The remark was in reaction to reports that the Biden administration has been working with tech companies and non-profits to create a vaccine passport that “will play a role in multiple aspects of life.”

As we previously highlighted, the vaccine passport will likely be rolled into a digital ID card linked to facial recognition technology, greasing the skids for the introduction of an onerous Communist Chinese-style social credit score system.

With as many as one in four Americans likely to refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the White House will seek to make ordinary life almost impossible for those who resist taking the shot, leaving millions of Americans under a de facto state of permanent lockdown.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has already unveiled the “Excelsior Pass,” which will mandate New Yorkers “prove their vaccination status, or recent history of a negative COVID-19 test, in order to gain entry to events and businesses.”

Litman’s comment sounds like something an evil character in a dystopian thriller about a high-tech dictatorship would say.

And that’s precisely the point.