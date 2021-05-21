L.A. Officials Approve Petition to Recall Soros-Funded Democrat District Attorney George Gascon

The Los Angeles County Registrar has approved a petition to recall the Soros-funded Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

2021 is shaping up to be the official Year of the Recall.

Redstate.com reports: Recall proponents need to collect 579,062 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters within a 160-day period in order to successfully trigger a recall election. The deadline for signature collection is October 27, 2021, and, if successful, a recall election would likely take place in 2022.

“George Gascón got elected by disguising a radical, dangerous, and pro-criminal agenda as ‘criminal justice reform,’ but that’s not what he is doing,” said Desiree Andrade, organizer and spokesperson for the Recall George Gascón campaign. “What he failed to mention was that he would cater to the most heinous offenders in our society at the expense of victims and let cold-blooded killers back onto our streets. We have no choice but to seek Gascón’s immediate removal from office because his twisted social experiment is jeopardizing the safety of our communities and revictimizing victims and their families all over again.”

The official petition will be available within 24 hours at recallgeorgegascon.com/petition for download, circulation, and signature gathering.

In a few days, the Recall organizers: Victims of Violent Crime for the Recall of District Attorney Gascón, plan to host a press conference at the Los Angeles Hall of Justice to formally kick-off the petition drive.

The groundswell to recall the District Attorney began soon after his swearing-in on December 7, 2020, as his Special Directives and adversarial policies have set him at odds with his own Deputy District Attorneys, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and Los Angeles Superior Court judges.

On February 27, the recall organizers and victims rights group officially launched the Recall, with a Victim’s Vigil in front of the Hall of Justice. Sheriff Villanueva was a keynote speaker. That Monday, Gascón was officially served with a Notice of intent to have him recalled. Gascón has been everything we warned you about, and then some.

Victims Vigil event tonight at DTLA in front of Hall of Justice. Safe to say a #recallgascon efforts have begun.@LACoSheriff @BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/YfJfQ2TBSA — Informed with Anthony (@InformedAnthony) February 28, 2021

Here are a few of Gascón’s greatest hits:

Gascón plans to re-open and prosecute use-of-force cases against police officers as far back as 2012.

The Los Angeles District Attorneys Union has sought a restraining order against Gascón.

Gascón harasses and intimidates his own Deputy District Attorneys.

Gascón maligned the mother of a murder victim, calling her “uneducated.”

Gascón filed a petition on behalf of the defendant, violent criminal Rehan Nazir, when a Superior Court judge ruled against removing sentencing enhancements.

Last Saturday, I mentioned the plans of 6 City Councils to hold votes for resolutions of “No Confidence” against Gascón. This week, all 6 cities voted to pass those resolutions.

The growing list includes:

Arcadia

Azusa

Beverly Hills

Covina

Diamond Bar

La Mirada

Lancaster

Manhattan Beach

Pico Rivera

Redondo Beach

Rosemead

Santa Clarita

Santa Fe Springs

Whittier

For the latest updates on the George Gascón Recall campaign, or to volunteer, download a petition, or financially contribute towards the effort, visit recallgeorgegascon.com.