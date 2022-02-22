Kyle Rittenhouse to Sue Whoopi Goldberg into Oblivion: ‘The Left Need to Pay for Their Lies’

Kyle Rittenhouse has vowed to sue Whoopi Goldberg and other left-wing media personalities into oblivion for spreading vicious lies about him.

Rittenhouse announced on Tucker Carlson’s fox News show this week that he was forming The Media Accountability Project Foundation to hold the mainstream media accountable.

Carlson asked Rittenhouse, “You have a lot of potential targets to sue yourself, will you be suing any of these news organizations and if so, when?”

Rittenhouse responded by naming Whoopi Goldberg as one of the first people to be sued for spreading false propaganda about him.

“Well, right now, we are looking at quite a few. Politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list, she called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers, she went on to still say that,” Rittenhouse declared.

Mediarightnews.com reports: Goldberg said on the Monday show after Rittenhouse was acquitted last November, “He saw someone get shot. He thought he was doing the right thing. So, even – even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it’s murder. I’m sorry.”

Drew Hernandez tweeted out the news:

“BREAKING: @ThisIsKyleR just announced he and his team are looking to possibly sue @WhoopiGoldberg , @cenkuygur and anyone who defamed him as a white supremacist in the media.”

TPUSA’s Benny Johnson tweeted out a clip of Rittenhouse’s appearance on Carlson and said, “BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse Announces Defamation LAWSUITS Against Corporate Media And Whoopi Goldberg (!!!)”