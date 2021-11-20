Kyle Rittenhouse To Sue MSM & Big Tech Into Oblivion for Calling Him a ‘White Supremacist Murderer’

Kyle Rittenhouse is set to sue the mainstream media and Big Tech into oblivion for falsely accussing him of being a “white supremacist” and “murderer”.

As soon as the jury’s not guilty verdict was read on Friday afternoon, observers had some ideas for what the fully exonerated Rittenhouse should do next: sue those corporate overlords who spent the last few months trying to ruin his life. The idea gained so much traction that “#defamation” began trending on Twitter within minutes of the verdict being announced.

NEW – Many U.S. media outlets and journalists labeled Kyle Rittenhouse, who acted in self-defense, a mass murderer or worse, and may now face defamation lawsuits – reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 19, 2021

Earlier this week Nick Sandmann, the CNN millionaire, encouraged Kyle Rittenhouse to take all of the mainstream and big tech liars to court and financially destroy them.

Sandmann encouraged Rittenhouse to give defamation lawsuits “a shot” and “hold the media accountable.” He said:

“The parallels between me and Kyle Rittenhouse are impossible not to draw. Kyle was 17-years-old when he became a household name after that terrible tragedy in Kenosha. I was 16-years-old when I was catapulted into the national conversation by video of an encounter with a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Kyle was almost immediately labelled a ‘white supremacist’ and a ‘domestic terrorist’.”

The Kyle Rittenhouse lawsuits against some media outlets and figures will make the Nicholas Sandmann lawsuits look like pennies on the dollar. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 19, 2021

Townhall.com reports: According to Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesman David Hancock, accountability in the form of lawsuits might be coming. “The potential exists for quite a lot of lawsuits,” Hancock said. “The false reporting cannot be overlooked.”

Rittenhouse spokesman David Hancock: Kyle defended himself with control and composure .. There have been so many lies from the media. The potential exists for quite a lot of lawsuits coming up. The false reporting cannot be overlooked. So much impropriety done by the prosecution. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 19, 2021

The biggest challenge for Rittenhouse and his lawyers could turn out to be narrowing down a list of publications and individuals to sue. Drew Holden compiled one of his masterpiece threads highlighting the media’s long list of inaccurate and outright false statements made about Rittenhouse that started from the word go.

To the press, Rittenhouse was as good as guilty when the news broke. So naturally, to @CNN, the people he shot in self defense were heroes & those defending him had “justified murder.” pic.twitter.com/jsMxd4547N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

The damning thread indicts the core of today’s flawed mainstream media including CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times. And that’s just from the initial round of smears launched by these outlets before basic facts were even known. A parade of blue-check lib media personalities piled on too, implicating themselves individually in the scam.

They even put out a piece about how right-wingers attacking protestors was some sort of phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/f3yqKRxGUA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

Never to be outdone, @MSNBC said the shooting was white supremacy and then went on to blame – who else – President Trump for “fueling violence,” sowing “chaos and disorder” and “encouraging vigilante justice” (peep that last guest) pic.twitter.com/vrBT4IGPai — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

You had to know @JRubinBlogger would be here. pic.twitter.com/qddCRMxVwa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

In addition to the self-important narrative guardians in the biased media, there were also the elected officials — Democrats, of course — who chimed in without accurate information, pouring gas on the media’s fire. The roster of potential targets for lawsuits include members of the Squad and President Joe Biden who used his smear of Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist in a campaign ad.

I ask earnestly: is this not libelous? pic.twitter.com/cKIG3yCaVu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

I want to pause to drive that point home: the most powerful man on the planet used his influence & authority to libel a teenager while said teenager faced spurious, politically driven charges. pic.twitter.com/Qjt7sSGD7S — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

Here @RepSwalwell and @JamaalBowmanNY both call Rittenhouse a terrorist while @ChrisMurphyCT calls him a “deranged white nationalist” pic.twitter.com/hVrITb6xFj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2021

In the wake of Friday’s verdict, those who lied about Kyle Rittenhouse were either silent or, more frequently, spent the afternoon doubling down on their lies.