Kyle Rittenhouse To Sue MSM & Big Tech Into Oblivion for Calling Him a ‘White Supremacist Murderer’

As soon as the jury’s not guilty verdict was read on Friday afternoon, observers had some ideas for what the fully exonerated Rittenhouse should do next: sue those corporate overlords who spent the last few months trying to ruin his life. The idea gained so much traction that “#defamation” began trending on Twitter within minutes of the verdict being announced.
Earlier this week Nick Sandmann, the CNN millionaire, encouraged Kyle Rittenhouse to take all of the mainstream and big tech liars to court and financially destroy them.
Sandmann encouraged Rittenhouse to give defamation lawsuits “a shot” and “hold the media accountable.” He said:
“The parallels between me and Kyle Rittenhouse are impossible not to draw.
Kyle was 17-years-old when he became a household name after that terrible tragedy in Kenosha.
I was 16-years-old when I was catapulted into the national conversation by video of an encounter with a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Kyle was almost immediately labelled a ‘white supremacist’ and a ‘domestic terrorist’.”
Townhall.com reports: According to Kyle Rittenhouse’s spokesman David Hancock, accountability in the form of lawsuits might be coming. “The potential exists for quite a lot of lawsuits,” Hancock said. “The false reporting cannot be overlooked.”
The biggest challenge for Rittenhouse and his lawyers could turn out to be narrowing down a list of publications and individuals to sue. Drew Holden compiled one of his masterpiece threads highlighting the media’s long list of inaccurate and outright false statements made about Rittenhouse that started from the word go.
The damning thread indicts the core of today’s flawed mainstream media including CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times. And that’s just from the initial round of smears launched by these outlets before basic facts were even known. A parade of blue-check lib media personalities piled on too, implicating themselves individually in the scam.
In addition to the self-important narrative guardians in the biased media, there were also the elected officials — Democrats, of course — who chimed in without accurate information, pouring gas on the media’s fire. The roster of potential targets for lawsuits include members of the Squad and President Joe Biden who used his smear of Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist in a campaign ad.
In the wake of Friday’s verdict, those who lied about Kyle Rittenhouse were either silent or, more frequently, spent the afternoon doubling down on their lies.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Hollywood Celebrities Say They Are Suffering ‘PTSD’ Following Rittenhouse Verdict - November 20, 2021
- Jerry Nadler Calls for Federal Review To Imprison Rittenhouse: “He’s GUILTY and He’s Gonna Pay” - November 20, 2021
- Tucker Carlson: Biden’s Family Confessed POTUS Is Cognitively Compromised - November 20, 2021