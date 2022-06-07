Kyle Rittenhouse to Sue Facebook into Oblivion for Lying on Behalf of Democratic Party

Kyle Rittenhouse has vowed to sue Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and other mainstream media outlets into oblivion for viciously lying about him on behalf of the Democratic Party.
According to Rittenhouse’s attorney Todd McMurtry, the lawsuit against Zuckerberg stems from him calling Rittenhouse a “mass murderer” and using his platform to censor any views that would take opposition to the mass murderer allegation.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“Well, right now, we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list,” Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson on Monday night. “She called me a ‘murderer’ after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that.”
Latest Videos
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
“We’re going to be taking them to court.”