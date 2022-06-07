Kyle Rittenhouse to Sue Facebook into Oblivion for Lying on Behalf of Democratic Party

Kyle Rittenhouse has vowed to sue Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and other mainstream media outlets into oblivion for viciously lying about him on behalf of the Democratic Party.

According to Rittenhouse’s attorney Todd McMurtry, the lawsuit against Zuckerberg stems from him calling Rittenhouse a “mass murderer” and using his platform to censor any views that would take opposition to the mass murderer allegation.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Well, right now, we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list,” Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson on Monday night. “She called me a ‘murderer’ after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that.”

“We’re going to be taking them to court.”