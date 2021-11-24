Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘God Has Been Protecting Me from the Evil Democrats’

Kyle Rittenhouse says he believes God has been on his side since the beginning of the Democrat witch-hunt against him.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse said he is planning to relocate to Florida in order to stay safe from the woke Democrat mob.

He admitted that, despite his calm appearance, he was “freaking out” over the last year’s events.

When Carlson asked if he was being “watched over,” Rittenhouse stated:

“I believe God’s been on my side from the beginning.”

WATCH:

CARLSON: Do you feel like you've been watched over?



FULL TRANSCRIPT:

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. I mean, looking back, it’s been, you know, year and a half, less than even. This is not the life that you planned, obviously.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE: No. It is far from the life I planned. This is — this is something that I wish never would have happened, but it did, and we can’t change that. But how it’s been so — how it polarized — how polarized it became is absolutely sickening, like, right or left people using me for a cause that should never have been used as a cause.

CARLSON: I read that you’re not going to stay in the Midwest.

RITTENHOUSE: I’m not. I’m going to find somewhere to live. Before this, I actually wanted to move to Naples, Florida.

CARLSON: Yes.

RITTENHOUSE: And then this happened, but I don’t know where I’m going to go. I’m going to go lay low and live — live my life and enjoy it.

CARLSON: Why are you so calm?

RITTENHOUSE: I’m a naturally calm person. I don’t find — I find it to be a problem when people are overreacting because things are out of our control. So, I try not to deal with that.

CARLSON: Hmm, I mean, just for the —

RITTENHOUSE: Believe me, on the inside, I’m freaking out.

CARLSON: Well, you must be. I mean, for the record. We’re — know, you’ve just got acquitted.

RITTENHOUSE: Yes.

CARLSON: I mean, like two days ago.

RITTENHOUSE: Yes.

CARLSON: That was the first thing I noticed that you seem very calm. You don’t seem like someone who’s just been through, you know, had his mind blown.

RITTENHOUSE: Yes, in the inside are freaking out, but the best thing you do, you freak out, everybody else freaks out. It’s like a chain reaction.

CARLSON: Yes.

RITTENHOUSE: So the best thing I can do is stay calm.

CARLSON: Do you feel like you’ve been watched over?

RITTENHOUSE: I believe God’s been on my side from the beginning.