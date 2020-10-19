Kristen Welker, The Next Debate Moderator, Got Caught Tipping Off Hillary Clinton in 2016

Kristen Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent, who is in charge of questioning during this week’s presidential debate, was caught providing Team Hillary Clinton with an interview question ahead of time during the 2016 election campaign.

So now, we have a registered Democrat who has straight-up asked the president whether he worked for Russia and was willing to tip off Hillary Clinton’s people during an interview four years ago about what questions she’d be asking them.

The next presidential debate between President Trump and Biden is shaping up to be even more biased than the first.

Even the New York Post admits Welker has “deep Democrat ties.”

Welker was a registered Democrat in Rhode Island in 2004 and Washington, D.C., in 2012. Neither of these should surprise you. Nor should it be a surprise that, as the Post reported, “[h]er mother, Julie Welker, a prominent real estate broker in Philadelphia, and father, Harvey Welker, a consulting engineer, have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and close to $20,000 to Barack Obama alone.” They’ve also donated to Joe Biden‘s campaign this year.

Welker is also a reporter for the most left-leaning of the major broadcast networks.

When it comes to Donald Trump, meanwhile, here are the kind of questions she’s asked as White House correspondent: “Mr. President, yes or no. … have you ever worked for Russia. Yes or no?”

Meanwhile, here she is talking with Jen Palmieri of Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 Democratic primary process:

“Go ahead, you’re live.” Translation: Don’t let on this interview is less than candid.

WesternJournal report: The incident took place right after a debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Flint, Michigan, in March 2016. It may seem minor in hindsight, but it wasn’t at the time.

At the time, Sen. Sanders was hanging around longer than the Clinton campaign, which was expecting a coronation, had anticipated. The debate in Flint was meant to highlight the water crisis in the city and underscore key differences in the candidates’ messages: Clinton’s positioning as a realist who could get things done in Washington against Sanders’ rhetoric on economic inequality. Sanders would eventually take the state and the win would become one of the first signs the insurgent candidacy was going to be more nettlesome than originally predicted.

The fact that Welker was going along to get along with Clinton’s people was unsurprising, even though it should have been disqualifying.

The same spirit was also in evidence during the 2016 debates, which might have been part of the reason why Welker didn’t want her Twitter account up:

“Anyone who’s ever dealt with Welker knows she’s an activist, not a reporter. The White House press team views her the same way they would AOC or Pelosi if they walked in the office,” the New York Post quoted a senior White House official as saying.

According to the Washington Examiner, NBC has pointed to Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller saying Welker is “very fair in her approach” and “a good choice for the third debate.”

That sounds a lot like a pro forma statement, however — and the president doesn’t concur:

She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.