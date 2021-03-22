‘Krispy Kreme’ Offer Free Doughnuts For ‘The Vaccinated’

The chain Krispy Kreme announced a ludicrous new scheme on Monday to encourage vaccinations by giving away doughnuts

They say that any customers who bring in a valid vaccination card, showing that they have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab, they will be given a free doughnut.

And not just one…but one every day for the rest of the year!

“Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut,” the pastry and coffee chain tweeted.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

RT reports: While one must show up in person to claim the deal, it’s valid in the drive-through, so it’s not even necessary to expend that much effort to claim the treat.

While this attempt to sweeten the vaccination deal sounds tasty, it comes just days after a survey by the American Psychological Association (APA) pointed out a disturbing trend of weight gain during the lockdowns imposed to fight the pandemic, now ongoing for over a year.

A whopping 42% of those surveyed reported putting on unwanted pounds: 29 lbs (13 kg) on average, to be exact, with a median gain of 15 lbs (6.8 kg).The largest average weight gain was among the Millennials – the 25-42 age cohort – at 41 pounds (18.5 kg).

Combined with sleep deprivation and increased drinking, the weight gains painted a grim picture of stress in America in the APA report.

“This survey reveals a secondary crisis that is likely to have persistent, serious mental and physical health consequences for years to come,” said APA’s CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr.

Obesity is also a major problem when it comes to the coronavirus, however, as it is widely considered a serious comorbidity posing a higher risk of complications for those infected. As it turns out, months of not being able to go to the gym or take walks, while eating to cope with stress, only made matters worse.

Krispy Kreme soon took flak for their “tactless” campaign, with one politician even bringing up the fact that their “Jane Dough” pun on the sample vaccination card was in poor taste.